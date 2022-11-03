Project Supergroup: A New Type of Music Competition Series Hosted by Brandon Jenner

Series will feature Grammy Award winners and other music legendary guests

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The producers of Project Supergroup announce a new and innovative music competition series that implements a "build a band" from scratch concept that will showcase exceptional musical talent that can play, write, and sing. Award winning, multi-platinum, industry professionals will serve as judges and mentors on Project Supergroup and feature music legendary guests. The series will premiere Tuesday, November 8th on MTV Live.

Hosted by Brandon Jenner with co-host Didi Benami, Project Supergroup features 25 contenders that will be placed into five brand new multi-genre bands with people they have not previously met or played with musically. Songwriters and producers including Wendy Starland , credited with discovering and developing Grammy award winners, will work closely with the contestants as they embark on this song making journey.

The series will feature weekly episodes of bands living together, writing, and composing new songs, being trained by some of the biggest names in the industry and competitive performances.

Following the first five episodes of auditions, judges will be revealed for the talent that's been narrowed down into the new bands. Each week, the bands will be mentored by a variety of award winning producers, musicians and songwriters like Nancy Wilson , Steve Cropper , Jordan "DJ Swivel" Young , Paul Ebersold , Steve Diamond , Justin Wilson , and Dave Pahanish .

All five bands will be present at the two-hour grand finale airing December 7, to find out who will be crowned as The Next Great Supergroup.

Show sponsors include Embassy Suites by Hilton Nashville Downtown, Verijet, Colgate Optic White, Maggiano's Little Italy, Bulova/Citizen, PRS Guitars, Roland, Gretsch, Zildjian, DW, Fender, and Remo.

To find out more and stay on top of the show visit www.psg.show and follow us on Twitter @ProjectSupergrp , Instagram @projectsupergroup .

Each week's episode will air Tuesdays on MTV Live, Thursdays on MTV Classic, followed up on Mondays on Fave TV. The series will also be available on YouTube following each episode.

About Project Supergroup:

Project Supergroup is the first music reality competition show that focuses on the musical talents of the contestants. It aims to give viewers an inside look into the real artistry of creating music. Leveraging highly successful mentors and judges, Supergroup will take viewers behind the scenes to witness magic in the making.

