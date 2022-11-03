Standard Motor Products Expands Collision Repair Program Offering

Key Takeaways

The extensive program offers more than 7,500 parts engineered match the damaged part they are replacing, ensuring correct integration with electronic safety systems

Standard's Collision Repair Program includes Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS); Front and Rear Impact; Actuators, Sensors, Switches; and Connectors categories

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP) continues to expand its comprehensive Collision Repair program. The collision market is large, growing, and extends well beyond body work and paint. Standard's Collision Repair Program offers more than 7,500 parts to meet the demand. Every component is a direct-fit replacement and is designed to correctly integrate with the electronic safety systems found on today's vehicles.

ADAS

The Standard® ADAS program includes Park Assist Cameras and Sensors, Cruise Control Detection Sensors, Blind Spot Detection Sensors, Lane Departure System Cameras, and Steering Angle Sensors for a complete line of ADAS components. Recently released ADAS parts add coverage for 51.8 million vehicles in operation. The newest additions to the line include Park Assist Cameras providing an additional 12.5 million repair opportunities, including popular applications such as the 2020-16 Dodge Durango, 2019-16 Nissan Rogue, and 2018-17 Subaru Forester. New Lane Departure System Cameras are now available for the 2021-19 Ford Ranger and 2016-15 Honda CR-V, and Blind Spot Detection Sensors coverage now includes an additional 6 million Ford and Lincoln vehicles.

Front and Rear Impact

Front and rear impacts have the potential to damage a wide range of vehicle components. Standard® products in this category include Active Grille Shutters, Airbag Clock Springs, Center High Mount Stoplight Assemblies, Charge Air Coolers, Headlight Level Sensors, and HID Headlight Ballasts. Standard's growing line of Active Grille Shutters now includes coverage for the 2020-18 Ford F-150 and the 2020-18 Buick Enclave. Additionally, Charge Air Coolers are now available for the 2020-16 Chevrolet Camaro, 2020-18 Mini Cooper Countryman, 2021-18 Ford Expedition, 2017-16 RAM ProMaster 1500 and more.

Commenting on the expansion of the Collision Repair program, John Herc, Vice President Engine Management Marketing, SMP, stated, "The collision repair market is constantly growing, and Standard® is committed to providing our distribution partners and service providers with the parts they need and the high level of quality they expect."

Actuators, Sensors, and Switches

Many actuators, sensors, and switches are susceptible to damage in collisions. Standard® has you covered with a line that includes Ambient Air Temp Sensors, Anti-lock Brake System (ABS) Sensors, Door Lock Actuators, Hood Latches and Actuators, Liftgate Actuators, Ride Height Sensors, Trunk Lock Actuators, Combination Switches and more. A total of 65 ABS Sensors have been added so far this year covering nearly 14 million vehicles in operation. Hood Latch Assemblies have been introduced for 7.9 million vehicles in operation including the 2020-11 Toyota Sienna and 2017-14 Toyota Camry.

Connectors

The Connectors category includes connectors and pigtails that are vulnerable in rear, front, and side collisions due to their on-vehicle locations. Newly introduced parts include ABS Speed Sensor Connectors for the 2017-11 Nissan Leaf, Blind Spot Detection Sensor Connectors for the 2017-15 Dodge Challenger, Park Assist Sensor Connectors for the 2019-2010 F-150, and many more. Variety Kits have also been added to the Standard® product line, providing technicians with the perfect assortment for easy repairs.

All new Standard® ADAS products are listed in the eCatalog found at StandardBrand.com, and in electronic catalog providers.

About Standard®

Standard® offers a full line of premium automotive products for ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems including diesel, turbochargers, TPMS, VVT, ADAS and Blue Streak® heavier-duty ignition coils. The Standard® line provides unmatched coverage for all import and domestic vehicle applications. Standard® is committed to providing replacement parts for all platforms including the latest hybrid and electric vehicle systems. For additional information, contact a Standard® sales representative or visit StandardBrand.com.

About SMP

With over 100 years in business, Standard Motor Products, Inc. is a leading independent manufacturer and distributor of premium automotive replacement parts. SMP supplies independent professional technicians and do- it-yourselfers with high quality replacement parts for engine management, ignition, emissions, fuel and safety- related systems, as well as temperature control products for domestic and import cars and light trucks. SMP products are sold worldwide through both traditional and non-traditional distribution channels. For more information, download the SMP Parts App or visit smpcorp.com.

