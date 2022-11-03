WiTricity Announces "Wireless EV Charging for Government Fleets" Event

Live webinar will focus on government applications of wireless charging

WATERTOWN, Mass., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WiTricity, the leader in wireless EV charging, will hold "Wireless EV Charging for Government Fleets," a live webinar on Tuesday, November 15, 2022. This webinar will provide important insights into the benefits of wireless EV charging and where and how it can both complement and replace traditional plug-in charging.

The U.S. government is working to deliver 2030 commitments to accelerate EV adoption and expand the EV charging network across the country. Wireless EV charging has been specifically identified as an important part of the overall EV charging network for both commercial and government applications.

Alex Gruzen, WiTricity CEO, will be joined by other industry insiders to discuss:

Industry trends

Benefits of wireless EV charging and why it works

Applications where wireless EV charging solutions are superior and where the technology can be complementary to plug-in chargers

Roadmap for future development

Timing of WiTricity wireless EV charging solutions becoming commercially available

"Wireless charging is accelerating, but we still risk investing in what may become stranded assets if people don't understand it and its applications," said Alex Gruzen, CEO of WiTricity. "Wireless charging will lower costs and increase uptime for electrical fleets, so it's critical that we work to bring experience and education to the market."

About WiTricity

WiTricity is the trailblazer in wireless charging for electric vehicles, leading the development and implementation of magnetic resonance technology across passenger and commercial vehicles alike. The company's technology is backed by an extensive patent portfolio and is the foundation for ratified global EV wireless charging standards including SAE, ISO and GB. Automakers and Tier 1 suppliers turn to WiTricity to help accelerate the adoption of EVs by eliminating the hassle of plug-in charging, enabling always-available wireless V2G, and setting the stage for future autonomy. Beyond EVs, WiTricity technology is essential to the wireless charging of all products, from consumer electronics to micro-mobility to robotics.

