ZestyAI appoints property insurance veteran, Cathy Link as Head of Customer Success amidst record growth

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - ZestyAI, the leading provider of climate and property risk analytics solutions, announced today that Cathy Link has joined the company as Vice President of Customer Success. Link, a seasoned insurance industry leader and former Chief Underwriting Officer of the W. R. Berkley Company, brings a deep understanding of the regulatory environment and how insurers can find profitable growth amidst record inflation and catastrophic losses.

Her onboarding comes at an exciting time of tremendous customer and regulatory momentum at ZestyAI. Many insurers have turned to ZestyAI to help manage the increased frequency and severity of climate-driven losses from wildfires, hail, and wind storms. The rapidly evolving regulatory landscape, including the new regulatory requirements for rating in California , have also posed unprecedented challenges that the industry must address leveraging modern technology. Link, a leader in the W.R. Berkley Innovation Journey, brings first-hand understanding of how to successfully partner with insurtechs to drive growth, increasing customer satisfaction and improve profits. Her experience will be instrumental in scaling an industry leading customer success function to drive measurable customer outcomes, technology adoption and product training, and excellent customer experience.

ZestyAI is experiencing tremendous growth, fueled by the strong need for digital transformation in the insurance industry. The company currently works with about half of the top 50 property and casualty insurance carriers in the U.S. to underwrite and rate homeowners and commercial lines insurance with high precision. In addition to being an analytics partner, ZestyAI is focused on providing expert implementation and regulatory filing support, with Link and the rest of the team ready to execute seamless product integration for customers.

"Cathy is an exciting addition to our world-class team," said John Burega, Chief Revenue Officer at ZestyAI. "Our most important asset is our growing customer base, and as we expand our climate and property risk platform, we need to maintain the high level of customer satisfaction we have become known for at ZestyAI. I know our customers are in good hands with Cathy as our new Vice President of Customer Success."

"I have walked in the shoes of ZestyAI customers," said Cathy Link, Vice President of Customer Success at ZestyAI. "In my past roles I managed large books of property business that were subject to losses driven by climate risk, so I understand the challenges and appreciate the value of data insights as a driver for lowering exposure and for increasing trust between insurers and their customers. I'm thrilled to be able to bring my experience to an innovative company like ZestyAI where I can build successful relationships with clients that will drive retention, contribute to a healthy insurance ecosystem, and increase customer satisfaction at a time when the insurance industry is changing to adopt important new digital technologies."

Link's illustrious insurance career has demonstrated her passion for innovation and driving improved business outcomes. Most recently, Link was a Senior Director at Capgemini where she crafted innovative go-to-market solutions and spearheaded systems integrations for major insurance clients. Link also served as a senior leader and Chief Underwriting Officer at both Union Standard Insurance Group, a W. R. Berkley Company, and The Republic Group. She was also the Director of Client Development at Praedicat, a climate risk modeling firm.

About ZestyAI

ZestyAI offers insurers and real estate companies access to precise intelligence about every property in North America. The company uses AI, including computer vision, to build a digital twin for every building across the country, encompassing 200 billion property insights accounting for all details that could impact a property's value and associated risks, including the potential impact of natural disasters. Visit zesty.ai for more information.

