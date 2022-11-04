HARIBO® of America Introduces New Gummi Innovation, Berry Clouds®, On National Candy Day

Berry Clouds®, a brand new soft, triple-layered gummi, is now available at major U.S. retailers

ROSEMONT, Ill., Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HARIBO ®, America's #1 gummi candy brand, is bringing its signature childlike happiness to National Candy Day by officially announcing its newest gummi innovation, Berry Clouds®. Berry Clouds are unique triple-layered gummies with a soft and sweet chew that kids and grown-ups will love.

Berry Clouds come in dreamy cloud shapes that highlight their irresistibly soft and fluffy texture. Coming in a mixed assortment of three "berry" delicious flavors including blueberry, wildberry, and strawberry, they're sure to have you floating on cloud nine. Rooted in innovation and inspired by consumer feedback, HARIBO began dreaming up Berry Clouds in 2020 and went through multiple rounds of testing and sample production until they reached pillowy perfection.

"We know that gummi fans are looking for texture and flavor excitement, so we created an unexpected treat that delivered on both," said Rick LaBerge, chief commercial officer at HARIBO of America. "The result is an innovative, whimsical take on gummi shapes that are sure to spark joy for HARIBO fans of all ages, especially on National Candy Day."

Berry Clouds join HARIBO's more than 25 crowd-pleasing varieties, including fan favorites such as the original Goldbears, Twin Snakes, Starmix, Sour Goldbears, and Watermelon, as well as the most-recently launched Rainbow Worms and Z!NG Sour Kicks. Berry Clouds are available now in small, medium, and large peg bag sizes at major U.S retailers.

For more information about HARIBO of America, you can follow on Facebook and Instagram or visit www.haribo.com/en-us .

ABOUT HARIBO

HARIBO is the world's leading manufacturer of gummi products, most famous for our classic Goldbears. Globally, the business employs nearly 7,000 Associates and operates 16 production sites in 10 countries. A family-owned business with a century-long heritage, our founder, Hans Riegel, built HARIBO on a foundation of quality and delivering moments of childlike happiness through our products. Established in 1920, HARIBO is the acronym that comprises our founder's name and the city in which the company was born (Bonn, Germany): HAns RIegel BOnn. We pride ourselves on making playful gummies that are meant to be shared so our inner-child can always experience joy through sweet treats. HARIBO global headquarters is in Grafschaft, Germany and its U.S. headquarters operates out of Rosemont, Ill. For more information, visit www.haribo.com .

