IT TechPros Introduces President and CEO Jeff David

ESCONDIDO, Calif., Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IT TechPros, Inc., San Diego's leading IT Managed Services Provider, introduces President and Chief Executive Officer, Jeff David.

Mr. David has more than 20 years of IT experience, including a decade of project management and finance. To kick off his career, Mr. David served as the Technical Lead for the County of San Diego Refresh Project in 2000. He managed all aspects of the hardware refresh project from planning, testing, implementing, scheduling, and coordinating. He also successfully managed the deployment of over 15,000 end-user devices in San Diego County.

Shortly after his Technical Lead role, he went on to become the IT Manager at Genetech, a biotechnology company, where he managed the IT Deskside Department supporting 900 users.

In 2006, Mr. David founded IT TechPros, an IT Managed Services company in San Diego. With his expertise in network management, computing, cybersecurity, and engineering, he knew he could better serve his community than stay in the corporate field.

"We work with clients in Southern California and Texas to monitor, manage, and protect their business data. By working together, we can help you avoid costly mistakes and streamline your IT operations," says founder Jeff David. "It is always a good idea to prepare for the unexpected. During these uncertain times, our goal is to help businesses increase their processes and security through our managed IT services."

About IT TechPros, Inc.

IT TechPros, Inc. is a Managed IT services provider in Escondido, CA. Their goal is to partner with small to medium-sized businesses throughout Southern California and be their outsourced IT provider.

Now more than ever, IT TechPros is committed to keeping their community connected and secure through technology. With the IT TechPros team in Escondido, local business owners now have the opportunity to get the guidance and support they need when it comes to their IT security and processes. Whether businesses need help with desk support, troubleshooting internet issues, increasing security, or managing their network, IT TechPros is here to help.

For More Information:

Visit: https://www.it-techpros.com/

Email: info@i t-techpros.com

Call: (760) 752-8309

View original content:

SOURCE IT TechPros