NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RW3 CultureWizard, a leading provider of global inclusion training, and Revelio Labs, a workforce intelligence company, have published a joint analysis of survey and workforce data from thousands of US-based employees that provides insight into remote work and what some have termed "The Great Resignation"

RW3 CultureWizard and Revelio Labs publish insights into The Great Resignation and the evolving culture of remote work

Paring Revelio Labs' AI-powered workforce data with survey results from RW3 CultureWizard's biennial Virtual Team Survey, their analysis finds that companies and their employees have quickly adapted to and benefited from the shift towards remote work. Their work also suggests that companies' concerns about what some have called "The Great Resignation" may be unfounded as well.

Among the key findings from the report, they found that:

Most employees prefer remote work and would opt for that if given the choice.

The current time-to-fill is nearly identical for both remote and in-person positions.

Most don't feel that remote work poses significant challenges to working, even when it comes to relationship-building and collaboration.

A very small percentage of remote employees have yet to receive professional training to enhance collaboration on remote teams.

"The "Great Resignation" might actually be a call to change our approaches to work and training so that the benefits of remote work can flourish," said Joshua Sturtevant, VP of Strategic Development for RW3. "Given the right tools and resources, this unique time could be an opportunity for greater organizational success, rather than cause for concern. Through our Global Inclusion Analytics practice, we have been helping clients pinpoint solutions to help support employees with remote collaboration around the world."

The complete findings of the joint study are available for review on RW3's blog, and the companies plan to release subsequent analyses on the impact of workplace inclusion on bottom-line business impacts in future collaborations.

