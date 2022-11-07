Alpha Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Posts net income from continuing operations of $251.8 million , or $14.21 per diluted share, for the quarter

Reports third quarter Adjusted EBITDA of $294.9 million

Generates quarterly operating cash flow of $497.0 million

Announces 4.5 million tons of 2023 domestic sales commitments at an average price of $192.27 per ton

Announces cumulative $452 million in buybacks through share repurchase program as of October 31, 2022

Increases share buyback authorization to $1 billion from prior level of $600 million

Announces one-time, special dividend of $5.00 per share

Increases quarterly dividend amount to 41.8 cents per share

BRISTOL, Tenn., Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE: AMR), a leading U.S. supplier of metallurgical products for the steel industry, today reported results for the third quarter ending September 30, 2022.

(millions, except per share)

Three months ended

Sept. 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 Sept. 30, 2021 Net income(1) $251.8 $575.4 $83.7 Net income(1) per diluted share $14.21 $30.03 $4.43 Adjusted EBITDA(2) $294.9 $694.5 $148.2 Operating cash flow(3) $497.0 $465.9 $96.0 Capital expenditures ($33.3) ($41.9) ($22.3) Tons of coal sold 4.1 4.3 4.7

__________________________________

1. From continuing operations. 2. These are non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA is included in tables accompanying the financial schedules. 3. Includes discontinued operations.

"Alpha's third quarter results represent another solid performance from our team," said David Stetson, Alpha's chair and chief executive officer. "Evident within this quarter's numbers is the natural impact of the coal indices' drop from their early-2022 historic highs. Even still, indices remain at levels that are considered very strong from a historical average perspective, and Alpha's nearly $300 million in Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter is likewise a strong showing for our company."

Stetson continued: "To further enhance our already-robust capital return efforts, I am pleased to announce that Alpha's board has approved a 400-million-dollar increase to the existing share repurchase authorization, bringing the total authorization to an impressive $1 billion. In addition, the board has increased the fixed dividend to 41.8 cents per share and approved a one-time, special dividend of five dollars per share in recognition of the extraordinarily positive performance of the Alpha team this year. We remain committed, as always, to prudently returning capital to shareholders."

Financial Performance

Alpha reported net income from continuing operations of $251.8 million, or $14.21 per diluted share, for the third quarter 2022. In the second quarter of 2022, the company had net income from continuing operations of $575.4 million, or $30.03 per diluted share.

For the third quarter, total Adjusted EBITDA was $294.9 million, compared to $694.5 million in the second quarter 2022.

Coal Revenues

(millions)

Three months ended

Sept. 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 Met Segment $840.6 $1,318.7 All Other $27.2 $15.6





Met Segment (excl. freight & handling)(1) $718.1 $1,162.1 All Other (excl. freight & handling)(1) $27.2 $15.6





Tons Sold (millions)

Three months ended

Sept. 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 Met Segment 3.9 4.1 All Other 0.2 0.3

__________________________________

1. Represents Non-GAAP coal revenues which is defined and reconciled under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Results of Operations."

Coal Sales Realization (1)

(per ton)

Three months ended

Sept. 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 Met Segment $184.31 $286.95 All Other $109.27 $61.41

__________________________________

1. Represents Non-GAAP coal sales realization which is defined and reconciled under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Results of Operations."



Third quarter net realized pricing for the Met segment was $184.31 per ton and net realization in the All Other category was $109.27. Met segment realizations for the third quarter, as compared to first half realizations, reflect the downward movement of coal indices off their historic highs in early 2022.

The table below provides a breakdown of our Met segment coal sold in the third quarter by pricing mechanism.



(in millions, except per ton data) Met Segment Sales Three months ended Sept. 30, 2022

Tons Sold Coal Revenues Realization/ton(1) % of Met Tons Sold Export - Other Pricing Mechanisms 1.4 $299.2 $208.81 41 % Domestic 0.9 $189.2 $200.24 27 % Export - Australian Indexed 1.1 $184.8 $161.58 32 % Total Met Coal Revenues 3.5 $673.3 $191.17 100 % Thermal Coal Revenues 0.4 $44.8 $119.69

Total Met Segment Coal Revenues (excl. freight & handling)(1) 3.9 $718.1 $184.31



__________________________________

1. Represents Non-GAAP coal sales realization which is defined and reconciled under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Results of Operations."

Cost of Coal Sales

(in millions, except per ton data)

Three months ended

Sept. 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 Cost of Coal Sales $555.5 $625.9 Cost of Coal Sales (excl. freight & handling/idle)(1) $425.4 $463.7

(per ton) Met Segment(1) $104.86 $111.36 All Other(1) $67.48 $49.90

__________________________________

1. Represents Non-GAAP cost of coal sales and Non-GAAP cost of coal sales per ton which is defined and reconciled under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Results of Operations."

Alpha's third quarter Met segment cost of coal sales decreased to an average of $104.86 per ton, with reduced sales-related costs from royalties and severance taxes accounting for the drop from the second quarter level of $111.36. Cost of coal sales for the All Other category increased to $67.48 per ton in the third quarter 2022 against an average cost of $49.90 per ton in the second quarter 2022. The higher costs in third quarter are attributable to higher sales-related costs and the impacts of late-stage mining at our Slabcamp mine.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

Cash provided by operating activities in the third quarter increased to $497.0 million as compared to $465.9 million in the second quarter 2022. Cash provided by operating activities includes discontinued operations. Capital expenditures for the third quarter 2022 were $33.3 million compared to $41.9 million for the second quarter of 2022.

As of September 30, 2022, Alpha had $404.4 million in unrestricted cash and $150.8 million in restricted cash, deposits and investments. Total long-term debt, including the current portion of long-term debt as of September 30, 2022, was $4.7 million. At the end of the third quarter, the company had total liquidity of $495.5 million, including cash and cash equivalents of $404.4 million and $91.1 million of unused availability under the ABL. The future available capacity under the ABL is subject to inventory and accounts receivable collateral requirements and the maintenance of certain financial ratios. As of September 30, 2022, the company had no borrowings and $63.9 million in letters of credit outstanding under the ABL.

2023 Domestic Sales Commitments

On September 13, 2022, Alpha announced that the company has committed approximately 4.5 million tons of metallurgical coal to domestic customers for shipment in the calendar year 2023. Those 4.5 million tons are committed at an average price of $192.27 per ton.

"As we advance through our budgeting process to finalize our expectations for the coming year, we are pleased to have a firm foundation of 4.5 million tons of domestically-committed coal on which we can continue to build," said Andy Eidson, Alpha's president. "Our sales team continues to do an excellent job of working with new and longstanding customers, and we are taking a close look at the full scope of international opportunities available to Alpha in 2023. Together in coordination with our operations teams, we will round out our guidance projections and plans for 2023. We are optimistic about Alpha's outlook for next year and we will provide more detail around our 2023 expectations in the coming weeks."

Dividend Program

On November 4, 2022, Alpha's board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend payment of $0.418 per share, increased from the prior level of $0.392 per share, which will become payable on January 3, 2023 for holders of record as of December 15, 2022. Alpha's board also declared a one-time, special dividend of $5.00 per share, also payable on January 3, 2023 for holders of record as of December 15, 2022.

Any decision to pay future cash dividends will be made by the board and depend on Alpha's future earnings and financial condition and other relevant factors.

Share Repurchase Program

As previously announced, Alpha's board of directors authorized a share repurchase program allowing for the expenditure of up to $600 million for the repurchase of the company's common stock. On November 4, Alpha's board increased this authorization by $400 million, bringing the total authorization to $1 billion. As of October 31, 2022, the company has acquired 3.1 million shares of common stock at a cost of $452 million, which has reduced the outstanding share count by roughly 14 percent from the time the program began. The number of common stock shares outstanding as of October 31, 2022 is 15,943,649.

The timing and amount of share repurchases will continue to be determined by the company's management based on its evaluation of market conditions, the trading price of the stock, applicable legal requirements, compliance with the provisions of the company's debt agreements, and other factors.

2022 Guidance

As of October 28, 2022, Alpha has committed and priced approximately 87% of its metallurgical coal within the Met segment at an average price of $243.30 per ton and 100% of thermal coal in the Met segment at an average expected price of $97.43 per ton. In the All Other category the company is 100% committed and priced at an average price of $77.69 per ton.



2022 Guidance in millions of tons Low High Metallurgical 14.0 15.0 Thermal 1.0 1.4 Met Segment 15.0 16.4 All Other 0.6 0.8 Total Shipments 15.6 17.2





Committed/Priced1,2,3 Committed Average Price Metallurgical - Domestic

$192.03 Metallurgical - Export

$265.02 Metallurgical Total 87 % $243.30 Thermal 100 % $97.43 Met Segment 89 % $228.76 All Other 100 % $77.69





Committed/Unpriced1,3 Committed

Metallurgical Total 13 %

Thermal — %

Met Segment 11 %

All Other — %







Costs per ton4 Low High Met Segment $101.00 $107.00 All Other $58.00 $62.00





In millions (except taxes) Low High SG&A5 $55 $59 Idle Operations Expense $30 $40 Cash Interest Expense $18 $22 DD&A $90 $110 Capital Expenditures $160 $190 Tax Rate6 5 % 15 %

Notes: 1. Based on committed and priced coal shipments as of October 28, 2022. Committed percentage based on the midpoint of shipment guidance range. 2. Actual average per-ton realizations on committed and priced tons recognized in future periods may vary based on actual freight expense in future periods relative to assumed freight expense embedded in projected average per-ton realizations. 3. Includes estimates of future coal shipments based upon contract terms and anticipated delivery schedules. Actual coal shipments may vary from these estimates. 4. Note: The Company is unable to present a quantitative reconciliation of its forward-looking non-GAAP cost of coal sales per ton sold financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures without unreasonable efforts due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying with reasonable accuracy significant items required for the reconciliation. The most directly comparable GAAP measure, GAAP cost of sales, is not accessible without unreasonable efforts on a forward-looking basis. The reconciling items include freight and handling costs, which are a component of GAAP cost of sales. Management is unable to predict without unreasonable efforts freight and handling costs due to uncertainty as to the end market and FOB point for uncommitted sales volumes and the final shipping point for export shipments. These amounts have historically varied and may continue to vary significantly from quarter to quarter and material changes to these items could have a significant effect on our future GAAP results. 5. Excludes expenses related to non-cash stock compensation and non-recurring expenses. 6. Rate assumes no further ownership change limitations on the usage of net operating losses.





Conference Call

The company plans to hold a conference call regarding its third quarter 2022 results on November 7, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time. The conference call will be available live on the investor section of the company's website at https://investors.alphametresources.com/investors . Analysts who would like to participate in the conference call should dial 877-407-0832 (domestic toll-free) or 201-689-8433 (international) approximately 15 minutes prior to start time.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE: AMR) is a Tennessee-based mining company with operations across Virginia and West Virginia. With customers across the globe, high-quality reserves and significant port capacity, Alpha reliably supplies metallurgical products to the steel industry. For more information, visit www.AlphaMetResources.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on Alpha's expectations and beliefs concerning future events and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations. These factors are difficult to predict accurately and may be beyond Alpha's control. Forward-looking statements in this news release or elsewhere speak only as of the date made. New uncertainties and risks arise from time to time, and it is impossible for Alpha to predict these events or how they may affect Alpha. Except as required by law, Alpha has no duty to, and does not intend to, update or revise the forward-looking statements in this news release or elsewhere after the date this release is issued. In light of these risks and uncertainties, investors should keep in mind that results, events or developments discussed in any forward-looking statement made in this news release may not occur.

Investor & Media Contact: Emily O'Quinn

InvestorRelations@AlphaMetResources.com

CorporateCommunications@AlphaMetResources.com

(423) 573-0369

FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The discussion below contains "non-GAAP financial measures." These are financial measures which either exclude or include amounts that are not excluded or included in the most directly comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("U.S. GAAP" or "GAAP"). Specifically, we make use of the non-GAAP financial measures "Adjusted EBITDA," "non-GAAP coal revenues," "non-GAAP cost of coal sales," "non-GAAP coal margin," and "Adjusted cost of produced coal sold." We use Adjusted EBITDA to measure the operating performance of our segments and allocate resources to the segments. Adjusted EBITDA does not purport to be an alternative to net income (loss) as a measure of operating performance or any other measure of operating results or liquidity presented in accordance with GAAP. We use non-GAAP coal revenues to present coal revenues generated, excluding freight and handling fulfillment revenues. Non-GAAP coal sales realization per ton for our operations is calculated as non-GAAP coal revenues divided by tons sold. We use non-GAAP cost of coal sales to adjust cost of coal sales to remove freight and handling costs, depreciation, depletion and amortization - production (excluding the depreciation, depletion and amortization related to selling, general and administrative functions), accretion on asset retirement obligations, amortization of acquired intangibles, net, and idled and closed mine costs. Non-GAAP cost of coal sales per ton for our operations is calculated as non-GAAP cost of coal sales divided by tons sold. Non-GAAP coal margin per ton for our coal operations is calculated as non-GAAP coal sales realization per ton for our coal operations less non-GAAP cost of coal sales per ton for our coal operations. We also use Adjusted cost of produced coal sold to distinguish the cost of captive produced coal from the effects of purchased coal. The presentation of these measures should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP.

Management uses non-GAAP financial measures to supplement GAAP results to provide a more complete understanding of the factors and trends affecting the business than GAAP results alone. The definition of these non-GAAP measures may be changed periodically by management to adjust for significant items important to an understanding of operating trends and to adjust for items that may not reflect the trend of future results by excluding transactions that are not indicative of our core operating performance. Furthermore, analogous measures are used by industry analysts to evaluate the Company's operating performance. Because not all companies use identical calculations, the presentations of these measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies and can differ significantly from company to company depending on long-term strategic decisions regarding capital structure, the tax jurisdictions in which companies operate, and capital investments.

Included below are reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures.

ALPHA METALLURGICAL RESOURCES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Revenues:













Coal revenues $ 867,849

$ 647,129

$ 3,271,845

$ 1,426,039 Other revenues 1,919

1,712

6,299

4,330 Total revenues 869,768

648,841

3,278,144

1,430,369 Costs and expenses:













Cost of coal sales (exclusive of items

shown separately below) 555,502

488,169

1,736,711

1,182,360 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 27,925

24,519

83,690

80,261 Accretion on asset retirement obligations 5,921

6,674

17,822

19,970 Amortization of acquired intangibles, net 4,543

2,980

16,038

9,402 Asset impairment and restructuring —

—

—

(561) Selling, general and administrative

expenses (exclusive of depreciation,

depletion and amortization shown

separately above) 15,095

15,264

48,339

44,891 Total other operating loss (income):













Mark-to-market adjustment for

acquisition-related obligations (2,954)

11,676

10,615

18,009 Other expense (income) 2,713

(457)

569

(5,290) Total costs and expenses 608,745

548,825

1,913,784

1,349,042 Income from operations 261,023

100,016

1,364,360

81,327 Other (expense) income:













Interest expense (1,695)

(17,338)

(19,996)

(53,290) Interest income 1,064

54

1,412

322 Equity loss in affiliates (4,821)

(643)

(8,318)

(1,161) Miscellaneous income, net 1,702

1,812

4,884

5,425 Total other expense, net (3,750)

(16,115)

(22,018)

(48,704) Income from continuing operations before

income taxes 257,273

83,901

1,342,342

32,623 Income tax expense (5,437)

(208)

(114,073)

(211) Net income from continuing operations 251,836

83,693

1,228,269

32,412 Discontinued operations:













Income (loss) from discontinued operations

before income taxes 1,273

(429)

(525)

(1,067) Income tax (expense) benefit from

discontinued operations (292)

—

121

— Income (loss) from discontinued operations 981

(429)

(404)

(1,067) Net income $ 252,817

$ 83,264

$ 1,227,865

$ 31,345















Basic income per common share:













Income from continuing operations $ 14.71

$ 4.54

$ 68.16

$ 1.76 Income (loss) from discontinued operations 0.06

(0.03)

(0.02)

(0.06) Net income $ 14.77

$ 4.51

$ 68.14

$ 1.70















Diluted income per common share:













Income from continuing operations $ 14.21

$ 4.43

$ 65.33

$ 1.73 Income (loss) from discontinued operations 0.06

(0.03)

(0.02)

(0.06) Net income $ 14.27

$ 4.40

$ 65.31

$ 1.67















Weighted average shares – basic 17,119,328

18,445,709

18,019,161

18,426,639 Weighted average shares – diluted 17,718,517

18,913,352

18,800,674

18,783,643

ALPHA METALLURGICAL RESOURCES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)



September 30, 2022

December 31, 2021 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 404,430

$ 81,211 Trade accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $375 and $393 as of

September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 487,352

489,241 Inventories, net 178,559

129,382 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 76,999

47,690 Current assets - discontinued operations 57

462 Total current assets 1,147,397

747,986 Property, plant, and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation and amortization of

$497,149 and $443,856 as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 404,171

362,218 Owned and leased mineral rights, net of accumulated depletion and amortization of

$73,446 and $52,444 as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 423,763

444,302 Other acquired intangibles, net of accumulated amortization of $50,259 and $34,221 as

of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 58,561

74,197 Long-term restricted investments 92,384

28,443 Long-term restricted cash 31,724

89,426 Other non-current assets 93,332

102,614 Non-current assets - discontinued operations 8,521

8,526 Total assets $ 2,259,853

$ 1,857,712 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Current liabilities:





Current portion of long-term debt $ 1,711

$ 2,989 Trade accounts payable 101,584

90,090 Acquisition-related obligations – current 30,131

22,405 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 203,902

174,607 Current liabilities - discontinued operations 4,014

5,838 Total current liabilities 341,342

295,929 Long-term debt 2,987

445,562 Acquisition-related obligations - long-term —

19,000 Workers' compensation and black lung obligations 200,827

208,193 Pension obligations 152,184

159,930 Asset retirement obligations 135,082

132,013 Deferred income taxes 11,723

317 Other non-current liabilities 20,794

26,176 Non-current liabilities - discontinued operations 23,245

23,683 Total liabilities 888,184

1,310,803 Commitments and Contingencies





Stockholders' Equity





Preferred stock - par value $0.01, 5.0 million shares authorized, none issued —

— Common stock - par value $0.01, 50.0 million shares authorized, 21.6 million issued and

16.3 million outstanding at September 30, 2022 and 20.8 million issued and 18.4 million

outstanding at December 31, 2021 217

208 Additional paid-in capital 811,012

784,743 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (60,886)

(58,503) Treasury stock, at cost: 5.3 million shares at September 30, 2022 and 2.4 million shares

at December 31, 2021 (521,094)

(107,800) Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) 1,142,420

(71,739) Total stockholders' equity 1,371,669

546,909 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,259,853

$ 1,857,712

ALPHA METALLURGICAL RESOURCES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands)



Nine Months Ended September 30,

2022

2021 Operating activities:





Net income $ 1,227,865

$ 31,345 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation, depletion and amortization 83,690

80,261 Amortization of acquired intangibles, net 16,038

9,402 Amortization of debt issuance costs and accretion of debt discount 7,757

9,351 Mark-to-market adjustment for acquisition-related obligations 10,615

18,009 Gain on disposal of assets (2,607)

(5,342) Accretion on asset retirement obligations 17,822

19,970 Employee benefit plans, net 1,312

6,685 Deferred income taxes 11,406

(1) Stock-based compensation 4,103

4,351 Equity loss in affiliates 8,318

1,161 Other, net 432

(3,938) Changes in operating assets and liabilities (87,714)

(100,681) Net cash provided by operating activities 1,299,037

70,573 Investing activities:





Capital expenditures (103,351)

(60,386) Proceeds on disposal of assets 3,010

7,471 Purchases of investment securities (181,539)

(15,474) Maturity of investment securities 117,380

10,508 Capital contributions to equity affiliates (13,832)

(4,473) Other, net (4,232)

52 Net cash used in investing activities (182,564)

(62,302) Financing activities:





Repurchases of long-term debt —

(18,415) Principal repayments of long-term debt (450,484)

(61,869) Dividend and dividend equivalents paid (6,807)

— Common stock repurchases and related expenses (391,166)

(786) Proceeds from exercise of warrants 4,771

— Other, net (447)

(1,846) Net cash used in financing activities (844,133)

(82,916) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash 272,340

(74,645) Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 182,614

244,571 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 454,954

$ 169,926



The following table provides a reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash reported within the Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets that sum to the total of the same such amounts shown in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows.



As of September 30,

2022

2021 Cash and cash equivalents $ 404,430

$ 78,283 Short-term restricted cash (included in Prepaid expenses and other current assets) 18,800

7,642 Long-term restricted cash 31,724

84,001 Total cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash shown in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows $ 454,954

$ 169,926

ALPHA METALLURGICAL RESOURCES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION (Amounts in thousands)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended September 30,

June 30, 2022

September 30, 2022

September 30, 2021

2022

2021 Net income from continuing

operations $ 575,429

$ 251,836

$ 83,693

$ 1,228,269

$ 32,412 Interest expense 5,218

1,695

17,338

19,996

53,290 Interest income (164)

(1,064)

(54)

(1,412)

(322) Income tax expense 69,012

5,437

208

114,073

211 Depreciation, depletion and

amortization 27,730

27,925

24,519

83,690

80,261 Non-cash stock compensation

expense 1,401

1,520

1,189

4,103

4,351 Mark-to-market adjustment -

acquisition-related obligations 4,208

(2,954)

11,676

10,615

18,009 Accretion on asset retirement

obligations 5,947

5,921

6,674

17,822

19,970 Asset impairment and restructuring —

—

—

—

(561) Amortization of acquired intangibles,

net 5,747

4,543

2,980

16,038

9,402 Adjusted EBITDA $ 694,528

$ 294,859

$ 148,223

$ 1,493,194

$ 217,023

ALPHA METALLURGICAL RESOURCES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RESULTS OF OPERATIONS



Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 (In thousands, except for per ton data) Met

All Other

Consolidated Coal revenues $ 1,318,661

$ 15,597

$ 1,334,258 Less: Freight and handling fulfillment revenues (156,522)

—

(156,522) Non-GAAP Coal revenues $ 1,162,139

$ 15,597

$ 1,177,736 Tons sold 4,050

254

4,304 Non-GAAP Coal sales realization per ton $ 286.95

$ 61.41

$ 273.64











Cost of coal sales (exclusive of items shown separately below) $ 610,224

$ 15,668

$ 625,892 Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production (1) 27,202

250

27,452 Accretion on asset retirement obligations 3,390

2,557

5,947 Amortization of acquired intangibles, net 4,795

952

5,747 Total Cost of coal sales $ 645,611

$ 19,427

$ 665,038 Less: Freight and handling costs (156,522)

—

(156,522) Less: Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production (1) (27,202)

(250)

(27,452) Less: Accretion on asset retirement obligations (3,390)

(2,557)

(5,947) Less: Amortization of acquired intangibles, net (4,795)

(952)

(5,747) Less: Idled and closed mine costs (2,708)

(2,993)

(5,701) Non-GAAP Cost of coal sales $ 450,994

$ 12,675

$ 463,669 Tons sold 4,050

254

4,304 Non-GAAP Cost of coal sales per ton $ 111.36

$ 49.90

$ 107.73





(1) Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production excludes the depreciation, depletion and amortization related to selling, general and administrative functions.



Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 (In thousands, except for per ton data) Met

All Other

Consolidated Coal revenues $ 1,318,661

$ 15,597

$ 1,334,258 Less: Total Cost of coal sales (per table above) (645,611)

(19,427)

(665,038) GAAP Coal margin $ 673,050

$ (3,830)

$ 669,220 Tons sold 4,050

254

4,304 GAAP Coal margin per ton $ 166.19

$ (15.08)

$ 155.49











GAAP Coal margin $ 673,050

$ (3,830)

$ 669,220 Add: Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production (1) 27,202

250

27,452 Add: Accretion on asset retirement obligations 3,390

2,557

5,947 Add: Amortization of acquired intangibles, net 4,795

952

5,747 Add: Idled and closed mine costs 2,708

2,993

5,701 Non-GAAP Coal margin $ 711,145

$ 2,922

$ 714,067 Tons sold 4,050

254

4,304 Non-GAAP Coal margin per ton $ 175.59

$ 11.50

$ 165.91





(1) Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production excludes the depreciation, depletion and amortization related to selling, general and administrative functions.



Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 (In thousands, except for per ton data) Met

All Other

Consolidated Coal revenues $ 840,638

$ 27,211

$ 867,849 Less: Freight and handling fulfillment revenues (122,585)

(3)

(122,588) Non-GAAP Coal revenues $ 718,053

$ 27,208

$ 745,261 Tons sold 3,896

249

4,145 Non-GAAP Coal sales realization per ton $ 184.31

$ 109.27

$ 179.80











Cost of coal sales (exclusive of items shown separately below) $ 534,718

$ 20,784

$ 555,502 Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production (1) 26,747

906

27,653 Accretion on asset retirement obligations 3,390

2,531

5,921 Amortization of acquired intangibles, net 3,591

952

4,543 Total Cost of coal sales $ 568,446

$ 25,173

$ 593,619 Less: Freight and handling costs (122,585)

(3)

(122,588) Less: Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production (1) (26,747)

(906)

(27,653) Less: Accretion on asset retirement obligations (3,390)

(2,531)

(5,921) Less: Amortization of acquired intangibles, net (3,591)

(952)

(4,543) Less: Idled and closed mine costs (3,580)

(3,978)

(7,558) Non-GAAP Cost of coal sales $ 408,553

$ 16,803

$ 425,356 Tons sold 3,896

249

4,145 Non-GAAP Cost of coal sales per ton $ 104.86

$ 67.48

$ 102.62





(1) Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production excludes the depreciation, depletion and amortization related to selling, general and administrative functions.



Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 (In thousands, except for per ton data) Met

All Other

Consolidated Coal revenues $ 840,638

$ 27,211

$ 867,849 Less: Total Cost of coal sales (per table above) (568,446)

(25,173)

(593,619) GAAP Coal margin $ 272,192

$ 2,038

$ 274,230 Tons sold 3,896

249

4,145 GAAP Coal margin per ton $ 69.86

$ 8.18

$ 66.16











GAAP Coal margin $ 272,192

$ 2,038

$ 274,230 Add: Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production (1) 26,747

906

27,653 Add: Accretion on asset retirement obligations 3,390

2,531

5,921 Add: Amortization of acquired intangibles, net 3,591

952

4,543 Add: Idled and closed mine costs 3,580

3,978

7,558 Non-GAAP Coal margin $ 309,500

$ 10,405

$ 319,905 Tons sold 3,896

249

4,145 Non-GAAP Coal margin per ton $ 79.44

$ 41.79

$ 77.18





(1) Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production excludes the depreciation, depletion and amortization related to selling, general and administrative functions.



Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 (In thousands, except for per ton data) Met

All Other

Consolidated Coal revenues $ 625,387

$ 21,742

$ 647,129 Less: Freight and handling fulfillment revenues (128,192)

(18)

(128,210) Non-GAAP Coal revenues $ 497,195

$ 21,724

$ 518,919 Tons sold 4,380

348

4,728 Non-GAAP Coal sales realization per ton $ 113.51

$ 62.43

$ 109.75











Cost of coal sales (exclusive of items shown separately below) $ 468,706

$ 19,463

$ 488,169 Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production (1) 23,181

1,160

24,341 Accretion on asset retirement obligations 3,408

3,266

6,674 Amortization of acquired intangibles, net 3,063

(83)

2,980 Total Cost of coal sales $ 498,358

$ 23,806

$ 522,164 Less: Freight and handling costs (128,192)

(18)

(128,210) Less: Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production (1) (23,181)

(1,160)

(24,341) Less: Accretion on asset retirement obligations (3,408)

(3,266)

(6,674) Less: Amortization of acquired intangibles, net (3,063)

83

(2,980) Less: Idled and closed mine costs (4,932)

(2,927)

(7,859) Non-GAAP Cost of coal sales $ 335,582

$ 16,518

$ 352,100 Tons sold 4,380

348

4,728 Non-GAAP Cost of coal sales per ton $ 76.62

$ 47.47

$ 74.47





(1) Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production excludes the depreciation, depletion and amortization related to selling, general and administrative functions.



Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 (In thousands, except for per ton data) Met

All Other

Consolidated Coal revenues $ 625,387

$ 21,742

$ 647,129 Less: Total Cost of coal sales (per table above) (498,358)

(23,806)

(522,164) GAAP Coal margin $ 127,029

$ (2,064)

$ 124,965 Tons sold 4,380

348

4,728 GAAP Coal margin per ton $ 29.00

$ (5.93)

$ 26.43











GAAP Coal margin $ 127,029

$ (2,064)

$ 124,965 Add: Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production (1) 23,181

1,160

24,341 Add: Accretion on asset retirement obligations 3,408

3,266

6,674 Add: Amortization of acquired intangibles, net 3,063

(83)

2,980 Add: Idled and closed mine costs 4,932

2,927

7,859 Non-GAAP Coal margin $ 161,613

$ 5,206

$ 166,819 Tons sold 4,380

348

4,728 Non-GAAP Coal margin per ton $ 36.90

$ 14.96

$ 35.28





(1) Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production excludes the depreciation, depletion and amortization related to selling, general and administrative functions.



Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 (In thousands, except for per ton data) Met

All Other

Consolidated Coal revenues $ 3,213,639

$ 58,206

$ 3,271,845 Less: Freight and handling fulfillment revenues (423,132)

(21)

(423,153) Non-GAAP Coal revenues $ 2,790,507

$ 58,185

$ 2,848,692 Tons sold 11,726

771

12,497 Non-GAAP Coal sales realization per ton $ 237.98

$ 75.47

$ 227.95











Cost of coal sales (exclusive of items shown separately below) $ 1,684,224

$ 52,487

$ 1,736,711 Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production (1) 81,009

1,953

82,962 Accretion on asset retirement obligations 10,178

7,644

17,822 Amortization of acquired intangibles, net 13,182

2,856

16,038 Total Cost of coal sales $ 1,788,593

$ 64,940

$ 1,853,533 Less: Freight and handling costs (423,132)

(21)

(423,153) Less: Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production (1) (81,009)

(1,953)

(82,962) Less: Accretion on asset retirement obligations (10,178)

(7,644)

(17,822) Less: Amortization of acquired intangibles, net (13,182)

(2,856)

(16,038) Less: Idled and closed mine costs (9,892)

(9,617)

(19,509) Non-GAAP Cost of coal sales $ 1,251,200

$ 42,849

$ 1,294,049 Tons sold 11,726

771

12,497 Non-GAAP Cost of coal sales per ton $ 106.70

$ 55.58

$ 103.55





(1) Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production excludes the depreciation, depletion and amortization related to selling, general and administrative functions.



Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 (In thousands, except for per ton data) Met

All Other

Consolidated Coal revenues $ 3,213,639

$ 58,206

$ 3,271,845 Less: Total Cost of coal sales (per table above) (1,788,593)

(64,940)

(1,853,533) GAAP Coal margin $ 1,425,046

$ (6,734)

$ 1,418,312 Tons sold 11,726

771

12,497 GAAP Coal margin per ton $ 121.53

$ (8.73)

$ 113.49











GAAP Coal margin $ 1,425,046

$ (6,734)

$ 1,418,312 Add: Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production (1) 81,009

1,953

82,962 Add: Accretion on asset retirement obligations 10,178

7,644

17,822 Add: Amortization of acquired intangibles, net 13,182

2,856

16,038 Add: Idled and closed mine costs 9,892

9,617

19,509 Non-GAAP Coal margin $ 1,539,307

$ 15,336

$ 1,554,643 Tons sold 11,726

771

12,497 Non-GAAP Coal margin per ton $ 131.27

$ 19.89

$ 124.40





(1) Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production excludes the depreciation, depletion and amortization related to selling, general and administrative functions.



Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 (In thousands, except for per ton data) Met

All Other

Consolidated Coal revenues $ 1,362,119

$ 63,920

$ 1,426,039 Less: Freight and handling fulfillment revenues (252,532)

(504)

(253,036) Non-GAAP Coal revenues $ 1,109,587

$ 63,416

$ 1,173,003 Tons sold 11,785

1,030

12,815 Non-GAAP Coal sales realization per ton $ 94.15

$ 61.57

$ 91.53











Cost of coal sales (exclusive of items shown separately below) $ 1,125,840

$ 56,520

$ 1,182,360 Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production (1) 75,403

4,321

79,724 Accretion on asset retirement obligations 10,170

9,800

19,970 Amortization of acquired intangibles, net 9,749

(347)

9,402 Total Cost of coal sales $ 1,221,162

$ 70,294

$ 1,291,456 Less: Freight and handling costs (252,532)

(504)

(253,036) Less: Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production (1) (75,403)

(4,321)

(79,724) Less: Accretion on asset retirement obligations (10,170)

(9,800)

(19,970) Less: Amortization of acquired intangibles, net (9,749)

347

(9,402) Less: Idled and closed mine costs (13,325)

(10,215)

(23,540) Non-GAAP Cost of coal sales $ 859,983

$ 45,801

$ 905,784 Tons sold 11,785

1,030

12,815 Non-GAAP Cost of coal sales per ton $ 72.97

$ 44.47

$ 70.68





(1) Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production excludes the depreciation, depletion and amortization related to selling, general and administrative functions.



Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 (In thousands, except for per ton data) Met

All Other

Consolidated Coal revenues $ 1,362,119

$ 63,920

$ 1,426,039 Less: Total Cost of coal sales (per table above) (1,221,162)

(70,294)

(1,291,456) GAAP Coal margin $ 140,957

$ (6,374)

$ 134,583 Tons sold 11,785

1,030

12,815 GAAP Coal margin per ton $ 11.96

$ (6.19)

$ 10.50











GAAP Coal margin $ 140,957

$ (6,374)

$ 134,583 Add: Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production (1) 75,403

4,321

79,724 Add: Accretion on asset retirement obligations 10,170

9,800

19,970 Add: Amortization of acquired intangibles, net 9,749

(347)

9,402 Add: Idled and closed mine costs 13,325

10,215

23,540 Non-GAAP Coal margin $ 249,604

$ 17,615

$ 267,219 Tons sold 11,785

1,030

12,815 Non-GAAP Coal margin per ton $ 21.18

$ 17.10

$ 20.85





(1) Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production excludes the depreciation, depletion and amortization related to selling, general and administrative functions.



Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 (In thousands, except for per ton data) Met

All Other

Consolidated Non-GAAP Cost of coal sales $ 450,994

$ 12,675

$ 463,669 Less: cost of purchased coal sold (33,171)

—

(33,171) Adjusted cost of produced coal sold $ 417,823

$ 12,675

$ 430,498 Produced tons sold 3,929

254

4,183 Adjusted cost of produced coal sold per ton (1) $ 106.34

$ 49.90

$ 102.92





(1) Cost of produced coal sold per ton for our operations is calculated as non-GAAP cost of produced coal sold divided by produced tons sold.



Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 (In thousands, except for per ton data) Met

All Other

Consolidated Non-GAAP Cost of coal sales $ 408,553

$ 16,803

$ 425,356 Less: cost of purchased coal sold (21,222)

—

(21,222) Adjusted cost of produced coal sold $ 387,331

$ 16,803

$ 404,134 Produced tons sold 3,795

249

4,044 Adjusted cost of produced coal sold per ton (1) $ 102.06

$ 67.48

$ 99.93





(1) Cost of produced coal sold per ton for our operations is calculated as non-GAAP cost of produced coal sold divided by produced tons sold.



Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 (In thousands, except for per ton data) Met

All Other

Consolidated Non-GAAP Cost of coal sales $ 335,582

$ 16,518

$ 352,100 Less: cost of purchased coal sold (32,168)

—

(32,168) Adjusted cost of produced coal sold $ 303,414

$ 16,518

$ 319,932 Produced tons sold 4,107

348

4,455 Adjusted cost of produced coal sold per ton (1) $ 73.88

$ 47.47

$ 71.81





(1) Cost of produced coal sold per ton for our operations is calculated as non-GAAP cost of produced coal sold divided by produced tons sold.



Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 (In thousands, except for per ton data) Met

All Other

Consolidated Non-GAAP Cost of coal sales $ 1,251,200

$ 42,849

$ 1,294,049 Less: cost of purchased coal sold (82,235)

(37)

(82,272) Adjusted cost of produced coal sold $ 1,168,965

$ 42,812

$ 1,211,777 Produced tons sold 11,377

770

12,147 Adjusted cost of produced coal sold per ton (1) $ 102.75

$ 55.60

$ 99.76





(1) Cost of produced coal sold per ton for our operations is calculated as non-GAAP cost of produced coal sold divided by produced tons sold.



Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 (In thousands, except for per ton data) Met

All Other

Consolidated Non-GAAP Cost of coal sales $ 859,983

$ 45,801

$ 905,784 Less: cost of purchased coal sold (75,074)

—

(75,074) Adjusted cost of produced coal sold $ 784,909

$ 45,801

$ 830,710 Produced tons sold 11,028

1,030

12,058 Adjusted cost of produced coal sold per ton (1) $ 71.17

$ 44.47

$ 68.89





(1) Cost of produced coal sold per ton for our operations is calculated as non-GAAP cost of produced coal sold divided by produced tons sold.



Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 (In thousands, except for per ton data) Tons Sold

Coal Revenues

Non-GAAP

Coal sales

realization per

ton

% of Met Tons

Sold Export - other pricing mechanisms 1,433

$ 299,218

$ 208.81

41 % Domestic 945

189,224

$ 200.24

27 % Export - Australian indexed 1,144

184,848

$ 161.58

32 % Total Met segment - met coal 3,522

$ 673,290

$ 191.17

100 % Met segment - thermal coal 374

44,763

$ 119.69



Total Met segment Coal revenues 3,896

718,053

$ 184.31



All Other Coal revenues 249

27,208

$ 109.27



Non-GAAP Coal revenues 4,145

$ 745,261

$ 179.80



Add: Freight and handling fulfillment revenues —

122,588







Coal revenues 4,145

$ 867,849









