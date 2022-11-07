Embraer Delivers 10 Commercials and 23 Executive Jets in 3Q22

Until September, Embraer delivered 27 commercial and 52 executive jets

Firm order backlog reached US$ 17.8 billion at the 3Q22

SÃO JOSÉ DOS CAMPOS, Brazil, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Embraer (NYSE: ERJ; B3: EMBR3) delivered 33 jets in the third quarter of 2022, of which 10 were commercial and 23 were executive jets (15 light and eight midsize). The volume of deliveries is 10% higher compared to the 30 jets delivered in the same period in 2021, when the company delivered nine commercial and 21 executive jets. In the year, the company has delivered a total of 79 aircraft (27 commercial and 52 executive). The firm order backlog ended 3Q22 at US$17.8 billion, stable compared with the last quarter. Embraer reaffirms its 2022 deliveries guidance.

Deliveries by Segment 3Q22 2022





Commercial Aviation 10 27 E175 9 21 E195-E2 1 6





Executive Aviation 23 52 Phenom 100 2 5 Phenom 300 13 28 Light Jets 15 33 Praetor 500 4 9 Praetor 600 4 10 Midsize Jets 8 19





TOTAL 33 79

In September, Embraer celebrated the delivery of the 1,700th E-Jet. An E195-E2, acquired by Aircastle, was delivered to KLM Cityhopper during a ceremony in São José dos Campos. The program has been a global success since its start, in 2004. E-Jets have been added by more than 150 airlines and leasing companies' fleets in 50 countries.

In October, SalamAir, from Oman, and TUI, from Belgium, announced the selection of the E195-E2 to integrate their respective fleets. The Omani airline has signed a firm order for six aircraft, with purchase rights for a further six. Deliveries to SalamAir will be made from the end of 2023. TUI will receive three E195-E2s from AerCap, under a long-term lease agreement.

Backlog - Commercial Aviation (September 30, 2022) Aircraft Type Firm Orders Deliveries Firm Order Backlog E170 191 191 - E175 817 714 103 E190 568 565 3 E195 172 172 - E190-E2 20 17 3 E195-E2 227 39 188 Total 1,995 1,698 297 Note: Deliveries and firm order backlog include orders for the Defense segment placed by State-run airlines (Satena and TAME).



Follow us on Twitter: @Embraer

About Embraer

A global aerospace company headquartered in Brazil, Embraer has businesses in Commercial and Executive aviation, Defense & Security and Agricultural Aviation. The company designs, develops, manufactures and markets aircraft and systems, providing Services & Support to customers after-sales.

Since it was founded in 1969, Embraer has delivered more than 8,000 aircraft. On average, about every 10 seconds an aircraft manufactured by Embraer takes off somewhere in the world, transporting over 145 million passengers a year.

Embraer is the leading manufacturer of commercial jets with up to 150 seats and the main exporter of high-value-added goods in Brazil. The company maintains industrial units, offices, and service and parts distribution centers, among other activities, across the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. For more information, visit www.embraer.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Embraer S.A.