LendingTree to Host Inaugural LendingTree Mortgage Summit and Innovation Challenge

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LendingTree®, one of the nation's largest, most experienced financial marketplaces for loans, credit cards, and insurance, will be hosting its first lender Summit in over 10 years, re-engaging with its lender network to bring together industry experts as they discuss the challenges and opportunities given today's economic climate. Additionally, LendingTree will hold the Innovation Challenge, a showcase of nine promising technology-driven solutions that have the potential to significantly impact the mortgage lending landscape. Innovation Challenge demos will be evaluated by an expert panel of judges. The LendingTree Summit will be held on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.

LendingTree is re-introducing the LendingTree Summit, an educational forum designed to bring together leading experts, professionals, and technology leaders to discuss strategies for overcoming obstacles and identifying opportunities for growth. The Summit's keynote speaker is Greg Olsen, FOX NFL analyst and former Carolina Panther tight end. Headline speakers include Garth Graham, Senior Partner at STRATMOR Group, Doug Duncan, SVP and Chief Economist at Fannie Mae, award- winning mortgage consultant and author Dale Vermillion, and founder and CEO of SDP Solutions, Scott Payne.

"It's been 11 years since we last hosted the LendingTree Summit, and we're thrilled to bring our partners together once again," said Doug Lebda, founder, and CEO of LendingTree. "We recognize that we're in the midst of an unprecedented market. We felt strongly that we needed to take this opportunity to meaningfully reconnect with and support our lender network to discuss industry trends, solutions, and strategies that create winning opportunities for both lenders and borrowers alike. On top of that, we're giving our partners a front-row seat to the Innovation Challenge, with technology demos from companies that we hand-selected and believe could be game changers in the mortgage industry."

The following nine finalists have been specially curated and identified as the most promising technology platforms identified by LendingTree experts and have been selected to present as part of the Innovation Challenge:

Botsplash

Candor

EarnUp

Halcyon

OptimalBlue

ProPair

Reclu

SimpleNexus

Vesta

The LendingTree Summit is sponsored by OptimalBlue, Tavant, TotalExpert, Vesta, Newzip and PerformLine. LendingTree thanks the sponsors for their support.

For additional information, please visit lendingtreesummit.regfox.com/lendingtree-summit.

LendingTree (NASDAQ: TREE) is one of the nation's largest, most experienced online marketplaces, created to give power to consumers so more people can win financially. LendingTree strives to provide consumers with easy access to the best offers on home loans, personal loans, insurance, credit cards, student loans, business loans, home equity loans/lines of credit, auto loans and more, through its network of over 500 partners. Founded in 1996 and launched nationally in 1998, LendingTree has helped over 111 million consumers obtain financing, save money, and improve their financial and credit health with transparency, education, and support throughout their financial journey.

LendingTree, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, NC. For more information, please visit www.lendingtree.com.

