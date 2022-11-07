LUMEN TECHNOLOGIES LAUNCHES ITS FIRST EDGE COMPUTING SOLUTION FOR ASIA PACIFIC

Businesses can significantly reduce latency and maximise security and performance with Lumen Edge Bare Metal services

SINGAPORE, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumen Technologies ("Lumen"), a leading global provider of high-speed edge computing platforms and solutions, launched its Edge Bare Metal services for the Asia Pacific ("APAC") market. The move marks the company's continued investment in its edge infrastructure and suite of services for the region, supporting enterprise innovations and data-intensive applications of the 4th Industrial Revolution.

Lumen Edge Bare Metal (PRNewswire)

APAC customers can now deploy applications and workloads that demand ultra-low latency at the edge with Lumen

Lumen Edge Bare Metal offers dedicated, pay-as-you-go server hardware hosted in distributed locations, connected to the Lumen global fibre network. It delivers exceptional application performance from running on edge nodes designed for 5 milliseconds or less latency over the Lumen fibre network, as well as enhanced security and connectivity designed to isolate and protect data. With the ability to run applications and workloads on a unified platform, customers can focus on developing applications rather than on time-consuming infrastructure deployment.

The service will leverage edge locations in Japan and Singapore, as well as Lumen's highly connected network in APAC.

"We are excited to bring our edge computing solutions to the fast-growing APAC market. So much here is leading-edge. The region has a strong presence of enterprise customers using blockchain technologies to drive innovation. APAC customers across key industries such as retail, manufacturing and financial services can now deploy applications and workloads that demand ultra-low latency at the edge. Our Lumen services deliver efficient and reliable operations that can keep this momentum going," said Francis Thangasamy, managing director, Lumen Technologies APAC.

The Lumen Edge Bare Metal service's first deployment in APAC took place in Singapore and Japan – namely, for a global blockchain nonprofit organisation. Using Lumen's service, the global blockchain nonprofit can provide high-speed edge computing infrastructure for node operations and developers on its network, supporting its global community of blockchain validators, as well as application programming interface providers and developers.

Other existing solutions within the portfolio in the region include Lumen Edge Private Cloud, which provides pre-built infrastructure for high-performance private cloud computing connected to the Lumen global fibre network. The Lumen network is one of the largest, most deeply connected networks in the world spanning 643,000 global route kilometers of fibre, including subsea cable networks.

For more information, visit lumen.com/edge.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen is guided by our belief that humanity is at its best when technology advances the way we live and work. With approximately 400,000 route fibre miles and serving customers in more than 60 countries, we deliver the fastest, most secure platform for applications and data to help businesses, government and communities deliver amazing experiences. Learn more about the Lumen network, edge cloud, security, communication and collaboration solutions and our purpose to further human progress through technology at news.lumen.com/home, LinkedIn: /lumentechnologies, Twitter: @lumentechco, Facebook: /lumentechnologies, Instagram: @lumentechnologies and YouTube: /lumentechnologies. Lumen and Lumen Technologies are registered trademarks in the United States.

Lumen Logo (PRNewsfoto/Lumen Technologies) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Lumen Technologies