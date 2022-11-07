Meijer Ready for Thanksgiving with Bountiful Turkey Supply Retailer also prepared for growing trend of secondary protein

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With Thanksgiving fast approaching, Meijer is stocked and ready with traditional turkeys, as well as non-traditional entrees to appeal to everyone around the table.

The Midwest retailer wants its customers to know it has a wide selection of competitively priced turkeys but encourages them not to wait too long to make their purchase.

Customers can purchase Meijer brand frozen turkeys for 55 cents per pound through Nov. 26.

The retailer is offering a vast selection of fresh, frozen and organic birds to suit every household's preferences. Meijer brand fresh turkeys cost 99 cents per pound and Butterball fresh turkeys come in at $2.29 per pound. Fresh turkeys will arrive in stores starting Nov. 13. There is a limit of two per customer on all fresh and frozen turkeys.

"We feel confident in our inventory of turkey and are excited to offer that Thanksgiving staple for family gatherings across the Midwest," said Josh Potts, Meijer Poultry Buyer. "Our highest priority is bringing value and quality to our customers this holiday season."

Additionally, Meijer is prepared for the growing trend of serving a secondary protein dish at the holiday table, with a wide inventory of hams, prime rib roasts and New York strip roasts. In response to an increasing demand for more protein options at the holidays, Meijer expects to sell 50,000 roasts and more than 1 million pounds of hams this Thanksgiving.

"We expect to sell more hams than any Thanksgiving before," Meijer Meat Buyer Ben Lesneski said. "We know our customers' tastes are always evolving. We're happy to have the options for our turkey purists, as well as those who seek different savory options in their Thanksgiving spread."

For those who prefer a plant-based protein, Meijer has "tofurky," or tofu turkey, options and expects to sell nearly 10,000 lbs. of the soy-based protein the week of Thanksgiving.

Families looking for convenience this Thanksgiving can pre-order the retailer's pre-made heat-and-serve Thanksgiving dinners.

Meijer offers a deluxe turkey dinner for $59.99, which includes a 10- to 12-pound pre-baked Butterball turkey, home-style stuffing, roasted turkey gravy, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, cranberry relish and a dozen King's Hawaiian dinner rolls. The deluxe dinner can feed 6-8 people.

Customers can order the dinners at their Meijer deli counter or by calling 1-866-518-4293 by Tuesday, Nov. 22. While Meijer will work to accommodate any customer request, the retailer encourages customers to place orders for premade dinners as soon as possible, as limited quantities are available per store.

About Meijer: Meijer is a Grand Rapids, Mich.-based retailer that operates 499 supercenters, neighborhood markets and Express locations throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. A privately-owned and family-operated company since 1934, Meijer pioneered the "one-stop shopping" concept and has evolved through the years to include expanded fresh produce and meat departments, as well as pharmacies, comprehensive apparel departments, pet departments, garden centers, toys and electronics. For additional information on Meijer, please visit www.meijer.com. Follow Meijer on Twitter @twitter.com/Meijer and @twitter.com/MeijerPR or become a fan at www.facebook.com/meijer.

