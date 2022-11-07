Stericycle Recognized as 2022 Top Company for Women to Work for in Transportation for the Second Year in a Row

Women In Trucking Association Honors Stericycle for its Commitment to Advancing the Employment of Women in Trucking

BANNOCKBURN, Ill., Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stericycle, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRCL), a leading provider of regulated medical waste management, secure information destruction and patient engagement solutions, announced today it was honored as a "Top Company for Women to Work for in Transportation" for the second year in a row by the Women In Trucking Association. This annual award recognizes companies that exemplify a dedication to female employment and strive to create inclusive work environments for women in the trucking industry.

Stericycle demonstrates its ongoing commitment to supporting and retaining women through employee engagement and outreach. The company's employee resource group, Women's Resource for Impact, Success and Empowerment (WRISE), cultivates community among women in the business and offers access to career development resources. In addition, Stericycle hosts an annual International Women's Summit, uniting women in motivational career and personal development discussions. Globally in 2021, Stericycle increased its percentage of women in senior and middle management roles, and 64% of all U.S.-based new hires were racially or ethnically diverse.

"As someone who spent most of my professional career in male-dominated industries, it's an honor that our efforts to support and bolster women in trucking are being recognized," said Cindy J. Miller, president and chief executive officer at Stericycle. "We strive to increase female visibility and cultivate career growth aligned to our vision of shaping a healthier and safer world for everyone, everywhere, every day."

In addition to professional opportunities, Stericycle offers employees support during life-changing moments. In North America, the company announced a new leave of absence program – Paid Parental Leave – to support diverse family arrangements. The new benefit offers team members four weeks of paid bonding time when welcoming a child into their home through birth, adoption or foster/legal placement.

There are a number of criteria that distinguish companies recognized on the list, including: corporate cultures that foster gender diversity, competitive compensation and benefits, flexible hours and work requirements, professional development opportunities, and career advancement opportunities. To win the award, eligible companies are first nominated and then reviewed. A final ballot is then created and voted on by industry professionals. This year, more than 22,000 votes were cast to identify the top companies.

This acknowledgement by the Women In Trucking Association follows Stericycle's recognition earlier this year by 50/50 Women on Boards™ for having a more gender-balanced corporate board, receiving a "3+" ranking for having three or more women on its corporate board of directors. Stericycle CFO and CIO, Janet Zelenka, was recently recognized for her excellence in leadership, receiving the CIO+ Award from The Executives' Club of Chicago, SIM Chicago and AITP Chicago. Earlier this year, Ms. Zelenka was also recognized as the 2022 Chicago CIO of the Year® ORBIE® award winner in the enterprise category and an FEI CFO of the Year finalist.

Stericycle, Inc., is a U.S. based business-to-business services company and leading provider of compliance-based solutions that protects people and brands, promotes health and well-being and safeguards the environment. Stericycle serves customers in the U.S. and 16 countries with solutions for regulated waste and compliance services, secure information destruction and patient engagement. For more information about Stericycle, please visit stericycle.com .

Women In Trucking Association, Inc. is a nonprofit association established to encourage the employment of women in the trucking industry, promote their accomplishments and minimize obstacles faced by women working in the trucking industry. Membership is not limited to women, as 17% of its members are men who support the mission. Women In Trucking is supported by its members and the generosity of Gold Level Partners: Amazon, Arrow Truck Sales, Daimler Trucks North America, Expediter Services, FedEx Freight, Great Dane, J.B. Hunt Transport, Michelin North America, PACCAR, Penske Transportation Solutions, Ryder System, Walmart, and Waste Management. For more information, visit www.womenintrucking.org or call 888-464-9482.

