BBVA Argentina announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results Schedule

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE; BYMA; MAE: BBAR; LATIBEX: XBBAR) today announced that it will report its Third Quarter 2022 results.

Earnings Release

Tuesday November 22, 2022

Time: After market close

Conference Call

Wednesday, November 23, 2022

Time: 12:00 p.m. Buenos Aires time – (10:00 a.m. EST)

Quiet Period

From Tuesday, November 8, through Tuesday, November 22, 2022

Executives

Ms. Carmen Morillo Arroyo, Chief Financial Officer

Ms. Inés Lanusse, Investor Relations Officer

Ms. Belén Fourcade, Investor Relations

To participate, please dial in:

1-844-450-3851 (US Toll-Free)

1-412-317-6373 (International)

54-11-3984-5677 (Argentina)

Web Phone: click here

Conference ID: BBVA

Webcast & Replay: click here

BBVA Argentina Investor Relations

investorelations-arg@bbva.com

ir.bbva.com.ar

About BBVA Argentina

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE, BYMA, MAE: BBAR; LATIBEX: XBBAR) is a subsidiary of the BBVA Group, the principal shareholder since 1996. In Argentina, it is one of the leading private financial institutions since 1886. Nationwide, Banco BBVA Argentina offers retail and corporate banking to a broad customer base, including: individuals, SME's, and large-sized companies.

Banco BBVA Argentina's purpose is to bring the age of opportunities to everyone, based on our customers' real needs, providing the best solutions, and helping them make the best financial decisions, through an easy and convenient experience. The institution rests in solid values: "Customer comes first, we think big and we are one team". At the same time, its responsible banking model aspires to achieve a more inclusive and sustainable society.

