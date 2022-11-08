Delta Faucet Modernizes Beloved Farmhouse Aesthetic with New Saylor™ Bath Collection

Newest bath collection complements both traditional and contemporary spaces

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspired by the clean, simple lines of modern farmhouse style and the raw functionality of everyday hardware, Delta Faucet introduces their newest Saylor™ Bath Collection today. The collection is an intriguing blend of both traditional and contemporary design elements, featuring strong, geometric spouts that gently flare at the base and hints of industrial style in the handles.

Available in the full range of fixtures and accessories, the Saylor™ Bath Collection is a versatile complement in the bath space. Offered in four finishes – Chrome, Brilliance® Stainless, Matte Black and Champagne Bronze® – the collection can be mixed and matched with existing or new Delta Faucet fixtures.

"Farmhouse style has been loved in American homes for almost a decade, and our Saylor™ Bath Collection is a fresh take on the design staple," said Rachel Day, associate brand manager at Delta Faucet. "We're excited to roll this out to designers and consumers alike to make real, lasting change in how people start and end their days in their homes."

Owners can install the Saylor™ Bath Collection with confidence, knowing Delta products are backed by a Lifetime Limited Warranty. Equipped with DIAMOND Seal® Technology, Saylor™ bath faucets perform like new for life with a patented design that reduces leak points, is less hassle to install and lasts twice as long as the industry standard. As a Delta WaterSense® labeled faucet, Saylor™ products use at least 20% less water than the industry standard — helping you save water without compromising performance.

About Delta Faucet

Delta Faucet exists to create purposeful, practical plumbing fixtures that solve everyday needs. Through human-centric design, Delta Faucet offers thoughtful products that perfectly fit any home and any style. From handy pull-down bath faucets that rinse away toothpaste to In2ition® Two-in-One Showerheads that seamlessly blend productivity and relaxation, Delta Faucet is committed to transforming people's daily lives with water. For more information, visit DeltaFaucet.com.

