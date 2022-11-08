North American Partners in Anesthesia (NAPA) Celebrates Grand Opening of State-of-the-Art Office in Sunrise, FL

NAPA Continues to Lead the Way in Providing Anesthesia Services as the Country Faces a Nationwide Shortage of Anesthesia Clinicians

SUNRISE, Fla., Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- North American Partners in Anesthesia (NAPA) proudly hosted the grand opening of its Sunrise headquarters on November 2, solidifying NAPA's commitment to the organization's functional workforce in South Florida. Founded in 1986 on Long Island, NY, NAPA has grown over more than 35 years to become the nation's largest provider of anesthesia and pain management services.

Today, NAPA employs approximately 6,000 anesthesia clinicians who provide exceptional patient care in nearly 500 facilities across 21 states. The organization currently cares for patients at 14 medical facilities in Florida, including hospitals and ambulatory and office-based surgery centers. This collaborative community of trusted clinical experts is backed by non-clinical teams in functions such as human resources, payroll, credentialing, revenue cycle management, information technology, client services, and more. Many members of this non-clinical workforce are based in South Florida.

"Our headquarters in Sunrise creates a space to call home for our colleagues who live in the surrounding area," said John F. Di Capua, MD, NAPA CEO. "NAPA is a career destination of choice for all, and it is important that our non-clinical team members feel they have workspace flexibility to be successful."

This state-of-the-art, built-to-suit office is 13,000 square feet located within the Sunrise Corporate Plaza, at 1300 Concord Terrace. "While NAPA's non-clinical teams have remained dedicated and productive throughout the disruption of the pandemic—transitioning quickly to remote work—many employees expressed a desire to have a space to return to an office," said Chris Brencsons, NAPA Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer. "We thoughtfully configured an environment that allows our teams—whether full-time or hybrid—to have a communal area to rebuild relationships lost in a fully remote environment. Our new Florida headquarters, which features diverse collaboration spaces and communal areas, provides for every scenario."

The NAPA Sunrise headquarters is the organization's gateway to the South, offering a location to hold business-related meetings to connect with current anesthesia client partners and build new business alliances. "Anesthesia and pain management are essential services within our modern medical system. As Florida and the South see population booms, it becomes ever more important to have highly qualified and experienced anesthesia clinicians within local communities who are made stronger by a national infrastructure," said Dr. Di Capua. "Healthcare faces tremendous challenges, including a nationwide clinician shortage. Providing a home for our Florida-based non-clinical employees is an important step in creating stability within our dynamic new reality of medicine."

As a clinician-led organization, North American Partners in Anesthesia (NAPA) is redefining healthcare, delivering unsurpassed excellence to its partners and patients every day. NAPA has grown to become the nation's leading single-specialty anesthesia and pain management company. Our 6,000+ clinicians serve nearly 3 million patients annually at nearly 500 healthcare facilities in 21 states.

