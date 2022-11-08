Advertise
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 4:00 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago

GURUGRAM, India, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ReNew Energy Global plc ("ReNew" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: RNW) (NASDAQ: RNWWW), India's leading renewable energy company, today announced it will issue its second quarter (July-September 2022) fiscal year 2023 earnings report after the close of the Nasdaq on November 15, 2022.

ReNew_Power_New_Logo

A conference call has been scheduled to discuss the earnings results at 8:30 AM ET (7:00 PM IST) on November 16, 2022. The conference call can be accessed live at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/976hedpe or by phone (toll-free) by dialing:

US/ Canada: (+1) 855 881 1339 
UK: (+44) 0800 051 8245 
Sweden: (+46) 020 791 959 
India: (+91) 0008 0010 08443 
Singapore: (+65) 800 101 2785 
Hong Kong: (+852) 800 966 806 
Japan: (+81) 005 3116 1281 
Rest of the world: (+61) 7 3145 4010 (toll)

An audio replay will be available following the call on our investor relations website at https://investor.renewpower.in/news-events/events

About ReNew

ReNew is one of the largest renewable energy Independent Power Producers in India and globally. ReNew develops, builds, owns, and operates utility-scale wind energy, solar energy, and hydro projects. As of October 10, 2022, ReNew has a gross total portfolio of ~ 13.4 GW of renewable energy projects across India, including commissioned and committed projects. To know more, visit www.renewpower.in and follow us on Linked InFacebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Press Enquiries

Shilpa Narani 
shilpa.narani@renewpower.in 
+ 91 99993 84233

Investor Enquiries

Nathan Judge Subhadip Mitra ir@renewpower.in

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/653741/ReNew_Power_New_Logo.jpg

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/renew-announces-date-and-conference-call-details-for-q2-fy-23-earnings-report-301671376.html

SOURCE ReNew Energy Global Plc

