Somatus First Kidney Care Company to Achieve Certification for Claim of Improved Patient Outcomes from Validation Institute

Efficacy of Somatus Services in Preventing Hospital Readmissions for

Patients with Kidney Disease Validated

MCLEAN, Va., Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Somatus, the nation's leading and largest value-based kidney care company, has received a 2022 Validation Program Report certifying the claim that kidney disease patients who receive Somatus Transition of Care Assessment (TCA) services have fewer hospital readmissions than similar patients who do not receive TCA services. Somatus is the first and only kidney care company to achieve this status from Validation Institute.

(PRNewswire)

"This external validation further demonstrates the effectiveness of our whole-person, personalized care model in improving health outcomes for patients. We can help our patients with more healthy days out of the hospital," said Dr. Joe Kimura, Chief Medical Officer at Somatus. "We are honored to receive this certification and are confident that our Somatus TCA program improves care for CKD and ESKD patients and results in measurably better outcomes."

Comprised of a team of statisticians and epidemiologists, the Validation Institute rigorously examines claims by innovative health care companies through reviewing efficacy data and issues Validated Program Reports to brands whose claims are found to be accurate. The only kidney care company to date to receive a Validated Program Report, Somatus presented data from large sample sets for validation of its claim of decreasing rehospitalization rates. The Validation Institute found Somatus' claims to be accurate and extended a credibility guarantee to the company.

"This validation reinforces that putting patients first and focusing on quality care is the right thing to do as we move forward in our mission to provide higher-quality, more equitable care to those living with kidney disease," said Dr. Ikenna Okezie, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Somatus. "We have always focused on building and expanding a care model that brings superior evidence-based integrated care to patients with kidney disease with the goal of delaying disease progression, improving quality of life, and lowering total cost of care."

Somatus' revolutionary care model is designed to benefit patients, providers, and health plans. The model ensures patients with acute and chronic kidney care get better care earlier in the disease progression, addresses health disparities, and drives greater health access. By partnering with Somatus and utilizing our model, nephrologists and physicians achieve better patient outcomes, and health plans reduce costs and expenses.

About Somatus

Somatus partners with nephrology and primary care groups, leading health plans, and health systems to provide integrated care for patients with, or at risk of developing, kidney disease. As the market leader in value-based kidney care, Somatus' vertically integrated clinical services and technology delay or prevent disease progression, improve quality and care coordination, and increase the use of home dialysis modalities and rates of kidney transplantation. The Company is headquartered in McLean, Virginia, and founded by a team of world-class healthcare operators, successful entrepreneurs, and leading clinicians treating kidney disease. For more information, please visit www.somatus.com.

About Validation Institute

Validation Institute is dedicated to providing unbiased, data-driven insights on health care solutions and services by validating performance claims made by solutions providers and educating purchasers to drive transparency in the marketplace and maximize cost-savings.

Somatus Contact:

Lara Smith

Senior Director, Brand and Communications

media@somatus.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Somatus