UCB Reinforces Commitment to Rheumatology With 15 Abstracts Including New Late-Breaking Data at ACR Convergence 2022

Late-breaking 52-week data on investigational bimekizumab in the treatment of adults with active psoriatic arthritis and active axial spondyloarthritis to be presented

New data on CIMZIA® (certolizumab pegol) and bimekizumab underscore UCB's commitment to innovative research in rheumatology

BRUSSELS and ATLANTA, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UCB, a global biopharmaceutical company, today announced that it will present 15 abstracts across its rheumatology portfolio at ACR Convergence 2022 to be held in Philadelphia, November 10–14, 2022. The abstracts, including two with late-breaking data, have been accepted as four oral presentations, eight e-posters, and three "Ignite Talks," which are five-minute in-person presentations focused on the highest-ranked posters at the meeting.

"The breadth of new data we are presenting at ACR Convergence 2022, including the first presentation of bimekizumab 52-week data in psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis and non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, underscore our commitment to address unmet patient needs and to raise standards of care," said Emmanuel Caeymaex, Executive Vice President, Immunology Solutions and Head of U.S., UCB.

UCB is investigating bimekizumab in psoriatic arthritis (PsA), non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis (nr-axSpA), and ankylosing spondylitis (AS). Bimekizumab is an investigational product; its efficacy and safety have not been established for any indication in the U.S. and it is not approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Bimekizumab data highlights

Data evaluating bimekizumab in the treatment of PsA and across the spectrum of axSpA will be shared across three oral presentations, three "Ignite Talks," and six e-posters.

One oral presentation and one "Ignite Talk," will detail late-breaking 52-week data from the bimekizumab studies. The oral presentation will present results from the Phase 3 BE OPTIMAL study evaluating bimekizumab in patients with active PsA who were biologic naïve. The "Ignite Talk" will share data from the Phase 3 BE MOBILE 1 and BE MOBILE 2 studies evaluating bimekizumab in the treatment of nr-axSpA and AS, respectively.

A second oral presentation will share data from the Phase 3 BE COMPLETE study, evaluating bimekizumab in the treatment of active PsA in patients with a previous inadequate response or intolerance to tumor necrosis factor inhibitors (TNFi-IR). A third oral presentation will share 24-week data from the Phase 3 BE MOBILE 1 study evaluating bimekizumab in nr-axSpA.

In addition, 24-week data from the BE MOBILE 2 study evaluating bimekizumab in the treatment of AS and key patient reported outcomes from the Phase 3 BE MOBILE 1 and BE MOBILE 2 studies will be presented in two "Ignite Talks."

CIMZIA® (certolizumab pegol) data highlights

Data evaluating certolizumab pegol in the treatment of active axSpA will also be shared across one oral presentation and two e-posters. The oral presentation will detail an exploratory analysis that aims to evaluate the relationship between objective signs of inflammation and clinical outcomes following 12 weeks of certolizumab pegol treatment in patients with active axSpA.

The following is a guide to the UCB-sponsored data presentations at ACR Convergence 2022:

Bimekizumab abstracts: Psoriatic Arthritis

Bimekizumab Treatment in Biologic DMARD-Naïve Patients with Active Psoriatic Arthritis: 52-Week Efficacy and Safety Results from a Phase 3, Randomized, Placebo-Controlled, Active Reference Study

C. Ritchlin, L. C. Coates, I. McInnes, P. J. Mease, J. Merola, Y. Tanaka, A. Asahina, L. Gossec, A. Gottlieb, D. Thaçi, B. Ink, D. Assudani, R. Bajracharya, V. Shende, J. Coarse, R. Landewé

#L02

Oral presentation: Monday, November 14 , 9:15am – 9:25am (ET)





Bimekizumab Treatment in Patients with Active Psoriatic Arthritis and Inadequate Response to Tumor Necrosis Factor Inhibitors: 16-week Efficacy and Safety from a Phase 3, Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled Study

J. Merola, R. Landewé, I.B. McInnes, P.J. Mease, C. Ritchlin, Y. Tanaka, A. Asahina, F. Behrens, D. Gladman, L. Gossec, R. Warren, B. Ink, D. Assudani, R. Bajracharya, J. Coarse, L. Coates.

#1599

Oral presentation: Sunday, November 13 , 3:30pm – 3:40pm (ET)





Bimekizumab Treatment Improves Health-Related Quality of Life in Biologic DMARD-Naïve and TNFi-IR Patients with Active PsA: Pooled 16-Week Results From Two Phase 3 Randomized, Placebo-Controlled Studies

D. Gladman, L.E. Kristensen, D. Thaçi, P. Gisondi, L. Gossec, M.E. Husni, A. Gottlieb, H. Dobashi, B. Ink, D. Assudani, R. Bajracharya, J. Coarse, J. Lambert, W. Tillett

#2122

e-Poster: Monday, November 14 , 1:00pm – 3:00pm (ET)





Bimekizumab Improvements in Efficacy on Disease Activity Assessed via Composite Endpoints in Biologic DMARD-naïve and TNFi-IR Patients with Active PsA: Pooled 16-Week Results from Phase 3 Randomized, Placebo-Controlled Studies

P.J. Mease, L. Coates, R. Landewé, I.B. McInnes, C. Ritchlin, T. Atsumi, F. Behrens, D. Gladman, L. Gossec, P. Nash, B. Ink, D. Assudani, R. Bajracharya, J. Coarse, A.R. Prickett, A.B. Gottlieb

# 2117

e-Poster: Monday, November 14 , 1:00pm – 3:00pm (ET)





Bimekizumab Treatment Results in Improvements in Fatigue and Pain in Biologic DMARD-Naïve or TNFi-IR Patients with Active Psoriatic Arthritis: Pooled 16-Week Results from Two Phase 3 Randomized, Placebo-Controlled Studies

M.E. Husni, P.J. Mease, J. Merola, F. Behrens, E.G. Favalli, D. McGonagle, W. Tillett, S. Tsuji, B. Ink, D. Assudani, R. Bajracharya, J. Coarse, J. Lambert, L. Gossec

#2119

e-Poster: Monday, November 14 , 1:00pm – 3:00pm (ET)





Achieving Increasingly Stringent Clinical Disease Control Criteria is Associated with Greater Improvements in Patient-Centric Measures of Physical Function and Pain in Patients with Active PsA: 16-Week Results from Two Phase 3 Randomized, Placebo-Controlled Studies

J. Walsh, L. Coates, P.J. Mease, J. Merola, P. Nash, A. Ogdie, W. Tillett, P. Gisondi, B. Ink, D. Assudani, R. Bajracharya, J. Lambert, V. Taieb, D. Willems, L.E. Kristensen

#2118

e-Poster: Monday, November 14 , 1:00pm – 3:00pm (ET)

Bimekizumab abstracts: Axial Spondyloarthritis

Bimekizumab Maintains Improvements in Efficacy Endpoints and Has a Consistent Safety Profile Through 52 Weeks in Patients with Non-Radiographic Axial Spondyloarthritis and Ankylosing Spondylitis: Results from Two Parallel Phase 3 Studies

X. Baraliakos, A. Deodhar, D. van der Heijde, M. Magrey, W. Maksymowych, T. Tomita, H. Xu, M. Oortgiesen, U. Massow, C. Fleurinck, A. M. Ellis, T. Vaux, J. Shepherd-Smith, A. Marten, L. S. Gensler

#L14

Ignite Talk: Monday, November 14 , 2:35pm – 2:40pm (ET)





Bimekizumab Improves Signs and Symptoms, Including Inflammation, in Patients with Active Non-Radiographic Axial Spondyloarthritis: 24-Week Efficacy & Safety from a Phase 3, Multicenter, Randomized, Placebo-Controlled Study

A. Deodhar, D. van der Heijde, L. Gensler, H. Xu, K. Gaffney, H. Dobashi, W.P. Maksymowych, M. Rudwaleit, M. Magrey, D. Elewaut, M. Oortgiesen, C. Fleurinck, N. de Peyrecave, A. Ellis, T. Vaux, J. Shepherd-Smith, X. Baraliakos

#0544

Oral presentation: Saturday, November 12 , 5:00pm – 5:10pm (ET)





Bimekizumab Improves Signs and Symptoms, Including Inflammation, in Patients with Active Ankylosing Spondylitis: 24-Week Efficacy & Safety From a Phase 3, Multicenter, Randomized, Placebo Controlled Study

D. van der Heijde, X. Baraliakos, M. Dougados, M. Brown, D. Poddubnyy, F. van den Bosch, N. Haroon, H. Xu, T. Tomita, L. Gensler, M. Oortgiesen, C. Fleurinck, N. de Peyrecave, T. Vaux, A Marten, A. Deodhar

#0411

Ignite Talk: Sunday, November 13 , 9:10am – 9:15am (ET)





Bimekizumab Improves Key Patient Reported Symptoms of Axial Spondyloarthritis Including Spinal Pain and Fatigue: Results from Two Phase 3 Studies

P.J. Mease, A. Deodhar, M. Dougados, M. Dubreuil, M. Magrey, H. Marzo-Ortega, M. Rudwaleit, C. de la Loge, A. Ellis, C. Fleurinck, M. Oortgiesen, V. Taieb, L. Gensler

#0409

Ignite Talk: Sunday, November 13 , 9:00am – 9:05am (ET)





Bimekizumab Improves Physical Function and Health-Related Quality of Life in Patients with Axial Spondyloarthritis: Results From Two Phase 3 Studies

M. Dubreuil, K. Gaffney, L. Gensler, J. Kay, V. Navarro-Compán, C. de la Loge, A. Ellis, C. Fleurinck, M. Oortgiesen, V. Taieb, A. Deodhar

#0412

e-Poster: Saturday, November 12 , 1:00pm – 3:00pm (ET)





Achieving Increasingly Stringent Clinical Response Criteria & Lower Levels of Disease Activity Is Associated With Greater Improvements in Physical Function and HRQoL in Patients With Active Axial Spondyloarthritis: 16-Week Results From Two Phase 3 Randomized, Placebo-Controlled Studies

M. Magrey, A. Deodhar, P.J. Mease, V. Navarro-Compán, S. Ramiro, M. Rudwaleit, C. de la Loge, C. Fleurinck, V. Taieb, M.F. Mørup, M. Oortgiesen, J. Kay

#0410

e-Poster: Saturday, November 12 , 1:00pm – 3:00pm (ET)

CIMZIA® (certolizumab pegol) abstracts: Axial Spondyloarthritis

An Exploratory Analysis of the Potential Disconnect Between Objective Inflammatory Response and Clinical Response following Certolizumab Pegol Treatment in Patients with Active Axial Spondyloarthritis

M. Rudwaleit, F. van den Bosch, H. Marzo-Ortega, V. Navarro-Compán, R. Tham, T. Kumke, L. Bauer, M. Kim, L. Gensler

#0543

Oral presentation: Saturday, November 12 , 4:45pm – 4:55pm (ET)





Long-Term Clinical Outcomes of Certolizumab Pegol Treatment in Patients with Active Non–Radiographic Axial Spondyloarthritis Stratified by Baseline MRI and C-Reactive Protein Status

P.C. Robinson , W.P. Maksymowych, L. Gensler, M. Rudwaleit, B. Hoepken, L. Bauer, T. Kumke, M. Kim, A. Deodhar

#0408

e-Poster: Saturday, November 12 , 1:00pm – 3:00pm (ET)





Comparison of Established and New, Preliminarily Proposed ASAS Cut-Offs for Inflammatory MRI Lesions in the Sacroiliac Joints of Axial Spondyloarthritis Patients and Implications for Recruitment in Clinical Studies

X. Baraliakos, P. Machado, L. Bauer, B. Hoepken, M. Kim, T. Kumke, R. Tham, M. Rudwaleit

#1010

e-Poster: Sunday, November 13 , 9:00am – 10:30am (ET)

Abstracts to be presented at ACR Convergence 2022 are available at ACR Convergence 2022 Archives - ACR Meeting Abstracts (acrabstracts.org)

Notes to editors:

About BE OPTIMAL

BE OPTIMAL was a randomized, multicenter, double-blind, placebo-controlled, active reference (adalimumab), parallel-group, Phase 3 study designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of bimekizumab in the treatment of adult patients with active psoriatic arthritis, who are biologic disease-modifying anti-rheumatic drug naïve. For additional details on the study, visit BE OPTIMAL on clinicaltrials.gov.1

About BE COMPLETE

BE COMPLETE was a randomized, multicenter, double-blind, placebo-controlled, parallel-group, Phase 3 study designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of bimekizumab in adults with active psoriatic arthritis and an inadequate response to tumor necrosis factor-alpha inhibitors (TNFαi). All enrolled study participants had a history of inadequate response (lack of efficacy after at least three months of therapy at an approved dose) or intolerance to treatment with one or two TNFαi for either psoriatic arthritis or psoriasis. For additional details on the study, visit BE COMPLETE on clinicaltrials.gov.2

About BE MOBILE 1

BE MOBILE 1 was a randomized, multicenter, double-blind, placebo-controlled, parallel-group, Phase 3 study designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of bimekizumab in the treatment of adult patients with active nr-axSpA. For additional details on the study, visit BE MOBILE 1 on clinicaltrials.gov.3

About BE MOBILE 2

BE MOBILE 2 was a randomized, multicenter, double-blind, placebo-controlled, parallel-group, Phase 3 study designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of bimekizumab in the treatment of adult patients with active AS. For additional details on the study, visit BE MOBILE 2 on clinicaltrials.gov.4

About bimekizumab

Bimekizumab is a humanized monoclonal IgG1 antibody that is designed to selectively inhibit both interleukin 17A (IL-17A) and interleukin 17F (IL-17F), two key cytokines driving inflammatory processes.6 In August 2021, bimekizumab was approved in the European Union (EU)/European Economic Area (EEA) and in Great Britain, for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis in adults who are candidates for systemic therapy.7,8 The label information may differ in other countries. Please check local prescribing information.

Bimekizumab is an investigational product; its efficacy and safety have not been established for any indication in the U.S. and it is not approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

About UCB

UCB, Brussels, Belgium (www.ucb.com) is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative medicines and solutions to transform the lives of people living with severe diseases of the immune system or of the central nervous system. With approximately 8,600 people in approximately 40 countries, the company generated revenue of €5.8 billion in 2021. UCB is listed on Euronext Brussels (symbol: UCB). Follow us on Twitter: @UCB_news.

References

November 2022 . A Study to Test the Efficacy and Safety of Bimekizumab in the Treatment of Subjects with Active Psoriatic Arthritis (BE OPTIMAL). ClinicalTrials.gov. Available from: https://www.clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT03895203?term=BE+OPTIMAL&draw=2&rank=1 Last accessed: November 2022 . A Study to Evaluate the Efficacy and Safety of Bimekizumab in the Treatment of Subjects with Active Psoriatic Arthritis (BE COMPLETE). ClinicalTrials.gov. Available from: https://www.clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT03896581 Last accessed: November 2022 . A Study to Evaluate the Efficacy and Safety of Bimekizumab in Subjects with Active Non-radiographic Axial Spondyloarthritis (BE MOBILE 1). ClinicalTrials.gov. Available from: https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT03928704 Last accessed: November 2022 . A Study to Evaluate the Efficacy and Safety of Bimekizumab in Subjects with Active Ankylosing Spondylitis (BE MOBILE 2). ClinicalTrials.gov. Available from: https://www.clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT03928743 Last accessed: November 2022 . CIMZIA (certolizumab pegol) US Prescribing Information. Available at: Cimzia_09_11_2019_en.pdf (ucb.com) Last accessed: Glatt S, Helmer E, Haier B, et al. First-in-human randomized study of bimekizumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody and selective dual inhibitor of IL-17A and IL-17F, in mild psoriasis. Br J Clin Pharmacol. 2017;83(5):991-1001. ® (bimekizumab) EU Summary of Product Characteristics, March 2022. Available at:

. Last accessed: November 2022 . BIMZELX(bimekizumab) EU Summary of Product Characteristics, March 2022. Available at: https://www.ema.europa.eu/en/documents/product-information/bimzelx-epar-product-information_en.pdf . Last accessed: ® (bimekizumab) GB Summary of Product Characteristics. Available at: November 2022 . BIMZELX(bimekizumab) GB Summary of Product Characteristics. Available at: https://www.medicines.org.uk/emc/product/12834/smpc#gref . Last accessed:

