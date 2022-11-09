Guests with a valid military ID or DD 214 can enjoy complimentary Grand Slams from 5 a.m. to noon at participating locations

SPARTANBURG, S.C., Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This November, Denny's will give back to our nation's heroes with the continuation of a long-standing tradition: free Grand Slams for all military personnel on Veterans Day.

Denny's Salutes Military Heroes with Free Grand Slams for Veterans on Nov. 11 (PRNewswire)

On Nov. 11, Denny's is proud to once again honor those who served their country by offering a complimentary Grand Slam to all active, non-active and retired military personnel to thank America's veterans for their endless service and dedication. The offer is valid for dine-in only at participating locations from 5 a.m. to noon* with a valid military ID or DD 214.

"At Denny's, we're thankful each and every day for the courageous military personnel who have sacrificed so much for this country," said Denny's President John Dillon. "We're honored to continue shining a light on the veteran community and providing heroes with great food to thank them for protecting the nation we call home."

Denny's signature breakfast entrée – the Grand Slam – is one of the brand's most popular offerings and includes two delicious and fluffy buttermilk pancakes, two bacon strips, two sausage links and two eggs cooked any way.

For more information about Denny's or to find a participating location near you, please visit www.dennys.com.

*Denny's Veterans Day offer is valid for dine-in only and will not be available for online ordering through Denny's on Demand. Some locations may open after 5 a.m.; check your local restaurant for its hours of operation.

About Denny's

Denny's is a Spartanburg, S.C.-based family dining restaurant that was founded nearly 70 years ago for one purpose: We love to feed people. That purpose has led us to become a restaurant brand that guests worldwide rely on for delicious value and craveable contemporary meals across breakfast, lunch, dinner and late night. Every day, we welcome guests to dine whenever and however they prefer, whether it's at our brick-and-mortar locations, via Denny's on Demand – the first delivery platform in the family dining segment, or at The Meltdown and The Burger Den , our two virtual restaurants. Our longstanding commitment to supporting our local communities is brought to life with our Mobile Relief Diner that delivers hot meals to our neighbors during times of disaster.

Denny's is one of the largest franchised full-service restaurant brands in the world, based on number of restaurants. As of Sept. 29, 2022, Denny's had 1,613 franchised, licensed and company restaurants, which includes 153 restaurants in Canada, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guam, Guatemala, Honduras, Indonesia, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Puerto Rico, the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom.

To learn more about Denny's, please visit our brand website at www.dennys.com or the brand's social channels via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, LinkedIn or YouTube

Denny's Logo (PRNewsfoto/Denny's) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Denny's