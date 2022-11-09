Net at Work Acquires Sage Practice of Eide Bailly

Acquisition of leading CPA and business advisory firm's Sage Practice brings additional domain expertise to Net at Work's industry-leading Sage practice.

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Net at Work, a full-service technology and business consultancy, today announced that it has acquired the Sage Software Practice of Eide Bailly LLP, a Top 25 CPA and business advisory firm. Over 400 of Eide Bailly's Sage clients (combination of Sage 100 and Sage 500) have already been onboarded to Net at Work and are receiving support from the Net at Work Sage team. Eide Bailly's former Sage Account Management and Consulting team have joined Net at Work, which has helped facilitate a seamless transition in providing clients with world-class Sage services and expanded support.

As a CPA and business advisory firm, Eide Bailly's business technology consultants combine deep Sage expertise with a deep understanding of what businesses need to grow, operate efficiently and remain competitive. The acquisition broadens Net at Work's already deep bench of experienced Sage consultants and support staff, with the "nuts and bolts" business savvy of a top 25 CPA consulting firm.

"We welcome Eide Bailly's clients into the Net at Work family where they will receive the level of Sage expertise and support that our clients have come to expect, with access to our complete portfolio of business solutions," said Alex Solomon, Net at Work's Co-President. "The acquisition brings additional world-class talent to our already industry-leading Sage group, further improving our ability to support all the operational needs of our clients and migrating their legacy systems to next-gen systems. As with all of our clients, this will enable them to remain agile and competitive in a changing – and challenging - business environment."

"For more than 30 years, the Sage team at Eide Bailly has worked with our valued clients in getting the most out of their technology investments," explained Stuart Tholen, Eide Bailly's Partner in Charge of ERP Solutions. "Net at Work's acquisition of our world-class Sage practice adds a group of talented consultants to their team and provides these clients with deepened support of their Sage solution focused on excellent service, positive outcomes, and a genuine care for their results."

