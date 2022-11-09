REBRAND ANNOUNCEMENT: 3 independent brands unify as Skyline Construction

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Unimark Construction in Washington, ACCEND Construction in Illinois, and Skyline Capital Builders in California changed their branded name to Skyline Construction. All three companies are owned by Skyline Enterprises and have operated as sister companies to Skyline Construction for years. The rebrand unifies the companies under the name Skyline Construction, making it easier for clients to identify Skyline teams in all of the locations they serve, including Northern and Southern California, Washington and Illinois.

"This rebrand is really about marrying up our internal and external strategies," said Andy MacGregor, President of Skyline's Chicago office. "Internally, we have always been one company, sharing resources and clients across all geographies. Changing our name and logo to be consistent makes it easier for the commercial real estate community to understand how we operate."

All day-to-day business operations, registered entity names, local teams, and office locations remain the same. Each region will continue to be led by local construction experts who are deeply knowledgeable in their respective market. All Skyline offices will continue to leverage the collective support of Skyline's Corporate Services team, a group of subject matter experts in the fields of construction technology, human resources, legal, finance, safety, branding, sales, IT & data security.

"In Seattle, changing our name to Skyline Construction is the final step in solidifying our acquisition," said Chris Henderson, President of Skyline's Seattle office. "Skyline acquired Unimark back in early 2020 amid the pandemic. Since then, we have been fortunate to share clients and partners between locations, and have benefitted from the organizational infrastructure and financial strength provided by Skyline. This name change comes down to recognizing and valuing that our business and brand are stronger as a unified front than as separate, local brands."

Skyline Construction's roots date back 26 years. The company specializes in building commercial offices, structures, healthcare, hospitality and life science projects across its nine offices. Skyline creates a bespoke project delivery experience due to its focus on people and local market expertise. The company is 100% employee-owned through an Employee Stock Ownership Plan and is poised for further expansion into additional locations nationwide.

