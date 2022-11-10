ECZEMAWISE RECOGNIZED WITH TWO TOP PRIZES FROM EHEALTHCARE LEADERSHIP AWARDS

NOVATO, Calif., Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Eczema Association (NEA) announced today that it was presented with two top prizes from the eHealthcare Leadership Awards for its app, EczemaWise. EczemaWise received the highest-level Platinum prize in the categories of both Best Care/Disease Management and Best Mobile App. The award recipients in all categories were announced on Wednesday, November 9, 2022.

An estimated 31 million Americans of all ages live with eczema, a complex disease without a known cause or cure, and a lived experience that affects everyone differently. Eczema is also a chronic condition, meaning it needs to be managed over the long term and it can have a significant impact on a person's overall wellbeing, as well as affecting sleep and mental health. NEA developed EczemaWise with input from the eczema community and physicians to help individuals manage their eczema and improve their quality of life.

EczemaWise allows adult patients and caregivers of young children to track eczema symptoms, triggers and treatments, log photos and read up on the latest eczema news and tips so they can feel more in control of their condition and engaged in their care. EczemaWise also facilitates shared decision making between patients and physicians with tools that help patients prepare for a doctor's visit and keep track of their eczema between visits.

In the eHealthcare Leadership Awards evaluation, one of the judges called EczemaWise "a great tool to improve overall health and wellness."

EczemaWise is free and available as a web app as well as a mobile app through the Apple App Store and Google Play. Learn more and sign up at EczemaWise.org

About the National Eczema Association

Founded in 1988, the National Eczema Association (NEA) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit and the largest patient advocacy organization serving the over 31 million Americans who live with eczema and those who care for them. NEA provides programs and resources to elevate the diverse lived experience of eczema, and help patients and caregivers understand their disease, actively engage in their care, find strength in one another – and improve their lives. Additionally, NEA advances critical eczema research and partners with key stakeholders to ensure the patient voice is represented and valued in education, care and treatment decision-making. The eczema community is at an exciting juncture, with increased recognition of the seriousness and burden of eczema and a surge in scientific interest and development of new treatments. Bolstered by NEA's strategic plan, Blueprint 2025, we are driving toward the ultimate vision: a world without eczema. Learn more at NationalEczema.org.

