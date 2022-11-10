EUROPEAN WAX CENTER ANNOUNCES NEW CENTER OPENING IN WEST COVINA, CA

The Nation's Fastest Growing Out-of-Home Waxing Brand Expands

PLANO, Texas, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ: EWCZ), a leading personal care franchise brand offering expert out-of-home wax services, announced the opening of its West Covina location in California, its 65th center in the Los Angeles area. The new center opened on October 11th, 2022 at the Eastland Center Shopping Mall and will provide guests with an unparalleled, professional personal care experience delivered by highly trained wax specialists.

European Wax Center (PRNewswire)

David Berg, Chief Executive Officer of European Wax Center, explains, "We pride ourselves on providing guests with a first-class waxing experience centered around our proprietary Comfort Wax®, the privacy of clean, individual waxing suites, and the most professionally trained estheticians in the industry. We are thrilled to expand our footprint to the West Covina area so more guests can receive exceptional service and walk out feeling confident."

The West Covina Eastland Center is the first new center opened by private equity group JEM Wellness Brands (JEM) in partnership with longtime European Wax Center franchisee, Yvette Beaulieu. JEM invests in industry-leading health and wellness franchise businesses and empowers them to achieve a scalable operating platform through an expert support team, premier resources, and capital. The company's distinctive and unprecedented structure provides a pathway to rapid growth and operational excellence. Together, Yvette and JEM have five open locations in California and Arizona. This new center, located at 2648 East Workman Avenue, Suite 3006, West Covina, CA 91791 , will debut European Wax Center's new design.

Yvette Beaulieu stated, "As a brand, European Wax Center has achieved strength and prominence on a national level. My partnership with JEM Wellness Brands is the natural evolution of how a successful franchise continues to grow and prosper. Our West Covina launch has set a new high mark for wax service demand in a market where skin expression is alive and well."

From day one, European Wax Center has revolutionized out-of-home waxing by offering a 360-degree guest experience, delivering solutions to consumers' top hair removal needs. Their signature Comfort Wax® is formulated from the highest quality ingredients making waxing more efficient and relatively painless. They also offer a full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body, and brow categories uniquely positioned to support their guests' skincare needs.

About European Wax Center, Inc.

European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ: EWCZ) is the largest and fastest-growing franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States providing guests with an unparalleled, professional personal care experience administered by highly trained wax specialists within the privacy of clean, individual waxing suites. European Wax Center, Inc. continues to revolutionize the waxing industry with their innovative Comfort Wax® formulated with the highest quality ingredients to make waxing a more efficient and relatively painless experience. Delivering a 360-degree guest experience, they also offer a collection of proprietary products to help enhance and extend waxing results. Founded in 2004, European Wax Center, Inc. is headquartered in Plano, Texas. Its network includes 911 centers in 45 states as of September 24, 2022. For more information, including how to receive your first wax free, please visit: https://waxcenter.com .

European Wax Center (PRNewswire)

European Wax Center, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/European Wax Center) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE European Wax Center