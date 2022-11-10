IAS Appoints Tania Secor as Chief Financial Officer

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: IAS), a global leader in digital media quality, announced today the appointment of Tania Secor as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective December 5, 2022. Secor will lead the global finance team and report directly to Lisa Utzschneider, CEO of IAS.

"Tania is a highly accomplished finance leader with a proven track record of driving revenue and profitability at scale," said Utzschneider. "Her financial acumen and hands-on operational experience with innovative technology and digital media companies will be invaluable as we move into the next phase of IAS's growth. On behalf of the executive team and the board of directors, I am delighted to welcome Tania to IAS."

Secor brings 25 years of financial leadership, including 15 years in CFO and strategic finance roles with public and private companies. Most recently, she served as Global CFO of R/GA and Reprise, Interpublic Group's digital innovation and digital media agencies, respectively. Previously, Secor held CFO and other senior finance positions at high-growth technology, data, and professional services companies including Medidata Solutions, Dataminr, Gerson Lehrman Group, Bloomberg Digital Media, and McGraw-Hill. Secor also has a background in capital markets, having spent nearly a decade in investment banking at JPMorgan and investing at Weiss, Peck & Greer Private Equity Group. Secor holds an MBA from Columbia Business School and a B.A. from Columbia College.

"IAS has made tremendous progress on its growth strategy with significant opportunity ahead in both new and existing markets," said Secor. "I'm excited to help advance IAS's business across formats and geographies, as marketers and publishers increasingly recognize brand safety and suitability as a strategic imperative. I look forward to leading the finance organization and partnering with IAS leadership to drive profitable growth."

Integral Ad Science (IAS) is a global leader in digital media quality. IAS makes every impression count, ensuring that ads are viewable by real people, in safe and suitable environments, activating contextual targeting, and driving supply path optimization. Our mission is to be the global benchmark for trust and transparency in digital media quality for the world's leading brands, publishers, and platforms. We do this through data-driven technologies with actionable real-time signals and insight. Founded in 2009, IAS works with thousands of top advertisers and premium publishers worldwide. For more information, visit integralads.com .

