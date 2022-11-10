Local Logic Announces Reseller Agreement with Black Knight to Provide Enhanced Data to the Multiple Listing Service Community

Leading location intelligence provider brings data solutions to users in the home rental and buying process

MONTREAL, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Local Logic, a location intelligence provider that quantifies location at scale to shape smarter developments and more sustainable cities, today announced a third-party reseller agreement with Black Knight , a premier provider of innovative, high-performance software, data and analytics for mortgage and home equity lending and servicing. Through this reseller agreement, Local Logic's product set will offer critical data to Black Knight's multiple listing service (MLS) community, enabling members to better understand their local areas and provide enhanced expertise to their customers.

Local Logic Logo (CNW Group/Local Logic) (PRNewswire)

Black Knight is integrating Local Logic's Local Content and Local Profiles into the dashboards available in the Black Knight Paragon Collaboration Center.

The Local Content SDK evaluates all characteristics of a specific location. It displays Location Scores and related information, and it can be added to any property listing in Canada and the United States .

Local Profiles offers over 60,000 U.S. profiles with each one including a neighborhood profile comprising rich, descriptive text about the transportation options, the services, the character of the neighborhood, an overview of the housing characteristics, a display of at least 12 Location Scores, a map showing boundaries of the neighborhood or city and a heatmap of those Location Scores.

"At Black Knight, we are laser-focused on solutions that facilitate the collaboration between real estate agents and their home buyers and sellers throughout the entire homeownership life cycle," said Chip McAvoy, EVP Real Estate Solutions, Black Knight Data & Analytics. "This agreement with Local Logic was a natural fit in providing homebuyers using our Collaboration Center with comprehensive and accurate localized information that will help them locate the home of their dreams."

"It is our top priority to ensure our membership is fully equipped to serve their customers by giving them access to the most relevant and accurate location insights," said Rhonda Ricketts, Senior Director of MLS Operations at ValleyMLS. "Black Knight is our technology partner and because of the integration with Local Logic's hyperlocal insights, our members can seamlessly provide rich, local content to their clients."

Local Logic partners with companies both within the residential and commercial industries, providing data in relation to every aspect outside the four walls of a property. Through this approach, the company is seeking to provide a means for more informed real estate decisions.

"Black Knight and Local Logic serve similar communities, and we saw a great opportunity to be able to provide crucial data to their membership," said Vincent-Charles Hodder, CEO and co-founder of Local Logic. "The information that will be provided on a local level will have an immense impact on how Black Knight users serve their customers by helping them understand and plan projects in these local communities that go beyond property boundaries."

Local Logic data is available for use on the Black Knight Paragon Collaboration Center portal today. For more information on Local Logic's solutions, please visit locallogic.co .

About Local Logic

Local Logic is a location intelligence platform that digitizes the built world for consumers, investors, developers, and governments – delivering unrivaled clarity and actionable insights capable of creating more sustainable, equitable cities. With more than 75 billion unique data points – the largest unique location data set in the U.S. and Canada – the platform creates a digital twin of cities, quantifying the built world and offering predictive, precise analytics to inform the present and future of over 250 million individual addresses.

