Samsara Luggage Wins Special Mention in TIME's List of Best Inventions 2022

Samsara Luggage's Tag Smart suitcase was awarded Special Mention on TIME'S Best Inventions 2022 list. The Tag Smart suitcase offers a variety of tech and design features including, precise tracking capabilities and an ergonomic design that makes travel easier.

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Samsara Luggage (OTCQB: SAML), maker of innovative travel products, today announced that TIME awarded its Tag Smart carry-on with Special Mention in its Best Inventions of 2022 list. The Tag Smart suitcase is combined with the Apple AirTag, allowing travelers to track their bag with precision and ease using the iPhone's Find My app. According to Air Travel Consumer Report, lost and mishandled luggage claims increased for all US Airlines between January and June 2022 compared to the previous year.

Samsara Luggage awarded Special Mention in TIME’s Best Inventions of 2022 (PRNewsfoto/Samsara Luggage Inc.)

"We are thrilled to receive such a prestigious accolade from TIME," said Atara Dzikowski, Co-founder and CEO, Samsara Luggage. "Receiving this recognition from a publication with an esteemed legacy in journalism reflects the work we as a company put into bringing innovation to the world of travel. This award is a milestone that inspires us to continue to develop solutions for travelers."

TIME's Best Inventions list is curated by its editors who look for inventions across a myriad of categories including technology, entertainment, and health care. TIME selects innovations that "are solving compelling problems in creative ways."

About Samsara Luggage:

Samsara Luggage, Inc. (OTCQB: SAML) is a smart luggage brand with a deep belief in creating a world where travel isn't a hassle, but rather an effortless, smart experience. By combining smart features, including Internet of Things (IoT) technology, innovative design and high-quality materials, Samsara is transforming the travel industry with its products. The company launched its first smart carry-on in 2017 and has since expanded its product offering with travel accessories and the Tag Smart collection, equipped with precise tracking capabilities. Samsara was named "Best of" by notable press outlets including Forbes, Tom's Guide and Tech Republic. In the fall of 2022, the Tag Smart collection made its retail debut in select Tommy Bahama brick and mortar stores. To discover Samsara Luggage please visit www.samsaraluggage.com.

Follow Samsara Luggage on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, or https://www.instagram.com/samsara_luggage/?hl=en.

Forward-Looking Statements:

All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements," which may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates," "plans," "potential," "possible," "probable," "believes," "seeks," "may," "will," "should," "could" or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These factors include uncertainties as to the Company's international manufacturing and supply chain, market acceptance of the Company's smart luggage, successfully implementing the Company's growth strategy, dependence on key Company personnel, changes in economic conditions, competition and other risks including, but not limited to, those described from in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 11, 2022 (the "SEC"), and other filings and submissions with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any obligations to update these statements except as may be required by law. The Company intends that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Samsara Luggage Inc.