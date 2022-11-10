UGG SPREADS THE LOVE THIS HOLIDAY SEASON WITH A FESTIVE 'FEELS LIKE UGG' CAMPAIGN & DONATION TO MENTAL HEALTH ORGANIZATIONS

BRAND'S HOLIDAY INITIATIVES HIGHLIGHTS THE STRENGTH OF CREATING & CULTIVATING COMMUNITIES

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern California-based global lifestyle brand UGG® (a division of Deckers Brands [NYSE: DECK]) celebrates its position as the ultimate gift-giving brand by unveiling Feels Like UGG, its global holiday campaign featuring multi-hyphenate creative Jorge "Gitoo" Wright, a star on the cutting edge of the New York City fashion club culture scene known for bringing together all types of people to celebrate the pursuit of well-being, much like UGG®. His energy, passion, self-confidence, and love for others demonstrate the meaning of the season: the comfort and support one experiences from compassion and love. Gathered around him is his community of creative friends, as well as his family who join him in celebrating holiday joy.

To further spread the love and support this holiday season, UGG® is proud to partner with PFLAG and Sad Girls Club, who share the same passion of offering comfort and mental health services to those who are particularly vulnerable and who might not otherwise have access. UGG® is honored to support the two charities by donating each $50,000 to support their missions. PFLAG is dedicated to creating a more caring, just, and affirming world for LGBTQ+ people and those who love them through support, education, and advocacy, while Sad Girls Club is committed to destigmatizing mental wellness for Millennial and Gen Z, women, girls, and femmes of color.

Proving everyone deserves comfort, warmth, and joy in the form of footwear, the holiday offering by UGG® features fresh iterations of the globally beloved Classic Boot, slippers and updated versions of fan-favorites. Consumers now can give the gift of UGG® to cherished friends, family, and their own chosen communities.

This season the brand expands on the opportunity to give with the environment in mind through statement styles like the new Fluff Momma Sugar Boot. Offering a leg-lengthening boost, the layered 2" SugarSole™ foam platform replaces petroleum-based ethylene with a renewable alternative derived from sugarcane, while its cozy lining with plant-based TENCEL™ Lyocell delivers the unparalleled feeling of UGG®. Modern interpretations of the brand icon, the Classic Mini Platform and Classic Ultra Mini Platform reach new heights with a leg-lengthening 2" platform. Offering a bolder look than ever before, each style is made with the same rich suede as the original, plus UGGplush ™ wool blend for signature softness. The Classic Mini Boot is iconic for its soft sheepskin and enduring design, incorporating a durable, lightweight sole to increase cushioning and traction, the mini iteration is versatile in wear.

Lined in signature shearling, the Classic Slipper maintains the iconic feel of the original. Featuring a fluffy sheepskin collar, it's crafted from soft suede and finished with a Treadlite by UGG™ outsole for indoor-outdoor wearability. The best-selling Tasman features the same light, durable outsole as the Classic Boot, lined with plush sheepskin and upcycled wool and crafted from soft suede with an embroidered braid and easy slip-on silhouette. An essential house slipper, the Scuffette is cast in soft suede with plush wool lining. As soft as it is versatile, the Coquette features soft UGG® sheepskin and a lightweight sole that travels both indoors and out.

Updating everyone's favorite boot with shimmering sequins, the statement Classic Mini Chunky Sequin features the same cozy feel and enduring design as the original. Lined in our UGGplush™ wool blend for signature softness, it's finished with a Treadlite by UGG™ outsole for enhanced cushioning and traction. Updating the Funkette with dazzling sequins this holiday take features the same slip-on silhouette, graphic backstrap, and soft sheepskin collar as the original, finished with a 2" platform for a leg-lengthening boost.

Combining premium materials and effortless style, the Neumel is the iconic UGG® heritage chukka. A timeless boot made of rich suede, it's lined in upcycled UGGpure™ wool and finished with a durable Treadlite by UGG™ sole for all-day cushioning, offering a signature slipper-like feel indoors or out. With its thin rubber sole, the Scuff is best worn indoors, making the best of its temperature-regulating, and moisture-wicking wool. With the look of a loafer and the softness of the slipper, the Ascot is a best seller with durable sole rubber sole. A slipper that travels well outdoors, the Tasman features the same light, durable outsole as the Classic Boot. Lined with plush wool, it's crafted from suede with an easy slip-on silhouette.

With its thick but light sole and soft wool lining just like its adult counterparts, the kids' Tasman can work as a slipper or a shoe – or both; while the Cozy is lined with fluffy, soft wool and features an ultra-light sole.

The UGG® brand's holiday collection is available now for purchase at the newly unveiled Feel House pop-up retail location (25 Kent Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11249), UGG.com, UGG® stores and select wholesale retailers nationwide.

About UGG®

Founded in 1978 by an Australian surfer on the coast of California, UGG® is a global lifestyle brand renowned for its iconic Classic boot. First worn by Hollywood royalty, fashion editors and then the world, UGG® designs and retails footwear, apparel, accessories, and homewares with an uncompromising attitude toward quality and craftsmanship. UGG® is an environmentally and socially conscious brand which strives to be socially just, economically inclusive, and environmentally restorative. Delivering more than $1.5 billion in annual sales, UGG® partners with the best retailers globally and owns concept and outlet stores worldwide in key markets including New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Paris, London, Tokyo, Shanghai, and Beijing. For more information, please visit www.ugg.com @ugg #FeelsLikeUGG

About Jorge "Gitoo" Wright

An NYC-native, Jorge 'Gitoo' Wright uses his talents in casting, producing, and art directing to help major brands drive culture. He is an active casting director, creative producer, host, and professional personality who has worked on projects for Mercedes-Benz, Soundcloud, British GQ, Marc Jacobs, Nike, Beats by Dre, Calvin Klein, Telfar, and more. He is also a member of ONLUNCHBREAK, a thriving creative agency that has piqued the interests of A-listers like Beyoncé and Pharrell, aiming to shape the way brands communicate with the world.

Aside from casting and producing, Wright's talents range from modeling to hosting to getting the crowd moving; he has been a muse for portraits by acclaimed painter Kehinde Wiley and is the host of the worldwide day party phenomenon, Everyday People. His community keeps him grounded and gives him grace when he isn't at his peak—the kind of unwavering support that lets him be the creative powerhouse he is, with the portfolio to prove it.

