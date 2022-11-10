Universal Technical Institute, BMW of North America and Premier Truck Group Help Military Service Members Transition to Civilian Life

On-Base training programs offer path to gainful employment as automotive and diesel technicians

PHOENIX, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Technical Institute (UTI), BMW of North America and Premier Truck Group are celebrating the success of their on-base technician training programs this Veterans Day, which has resulted in transitioning military members taking jobs at BMW and Premier Truck Group dealerships across the country. The effort first launched in 2018 at Camp Pendleton, Calif., and has since expanded to two additional bases.

(PRNewsfoto/Universal Technical Institute,) (PRNewswire)

BMW of North America and UTI offer the BMW MSTEP technician training program at Camp Pendleton and Fort Bragg, N.C., while Premier Truck Group and UTI offer a diesel technician training program at Fort Bliss, Texas. The programs are available to service members with a technician background who are transitioning to civilian life.

"Veterans are highly trained, talented and agile, and among the most dedicated, capable and disciplined students and employees we've met," said Jerome Grant, CEO of UTI. "It is our privilege to support them. That's why we have built a welcoming environment and programs like this that appreciates their service and sacrifice. We are committed to help our veterans reach their full potential."

The 16-week BMW technical education ­­program features a specialized on-base curriculum and hands-on technical training on diagnostics and technologies unique to the BMW brand. Upon graduation, BMW assists the new technicians with employment at authorized U.S. dealers. There are currently more than 7,000 BMW technicians across the network, and more are needed every year, especially those trained by the company itself.

"BMW in partnership with UTI, is the first premium luxury importer to offer on-base automotive technical training, and we are honored to be help service members transition to a rewarding career as a BMW technician," said Gary Uyematsu, National Technical Training Manager, BMW of North America. "Besides their previous technician experience and training, veterans bring great team spirit and discipline to our dealerships' service centers. Our MSTEP program continues to grow, and we appreciate UTI for working in tandem with us to help fill our need for trained BMW technicians."

A recent graduate of the BMW MSTEP training program at Fort Bragg, Tanner Lambert, has just finished his service in the Marine Corps, and had a job waiting for him at the dealership of his choice, Ferman BMW in Palm Harbor, Fla. He's always had an interest in fixing up cars and jumped at the chance to apply for the program as soon as he heard about it.

"When you think of quality automotive technician training, you think of UTI. And when you think of BMW, you think of professionalism, quality and a standard of excellence. I knew that if I went to work at a dealership, I wanted to be associated with those values," said Lambert. "I would absolutely recommend the BMW MSTEP program to transitioning service members, because it can set you up for success immediately after you transition out of the military. When dealerships hire veterans, they're getting somebody who has been in a leadership position. Veterans have been in tough situations and they know how to look out for themselves and those around them."

Premier Truck Group launched its on-base Diesel Tech Career Program in January 2021. It features a specialized curriculum with hands-on technical training in a workshop setting. Service members receive training on diagnostic paths and service technologies unique to the Premier Truck Group, and graduates are offered immediate employment.

"We have completed seven course rotations and placed 40 graduate veterans in jobs with Premier Truck Group since launching almost two years ago," said Scott Moss, Executive Vice President, Human Resources & Administration at Premier Truck Group. "Their strong work ethic and experience working with sophisticated equipment makes them model employees. Our program is a win-win for our organization and transitioning service members, and we appreciate UTI's training expertise as we look to hire in-demand trained technicians."

"Premier Truck Group's Diesel Tech Career Program gave me peace of mind during my transition to civilian life," said program graduate Yusef Davis. "It provided me with additional training and job opportunities once I graduated, and it's opening doors for me in management and training. The entire process was incredibly easy, from the application to graduation, finding a dealership that suited my needs and helping me find housing. I'm so grateful for my program because I'm where I want to be."

Both BMW and Premier Truck Group's on-base training programs are employer-paid. To find out more about UTI and its expansive network of campuses and technician training programs, visit UTI.edu.

About Universal Technical Institute, Inc.

Founded in 1965 and headquartered in Phoenix, Universal Technical Institute's (NYSE: UTI) mission is to serve our students, partners, and communities by providing quality education and support services for in-demand careers. Approximately 250,000 students have graduated from one of UTI's 16 campuses located across Arizona, California, Florida, Illinois, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Texas. UTI's campuses are accredited by the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges (ACCSC), while its employer-aligned technical training programs are offered under four brands: Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute / Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology. For more information and a complete list of all programs offered, please visit www.uti.edu or follow on LinkedIn @UniversalTechnicalInstitute and on Twitter @news_UTI.

About BMW Group In America

BMW of North America, LLC has been present in the United States since 1975. Rolls-Royce Motor Cars NA, LLC began distributing vehicles in 2003. The BMW Group in the United States has grown to include marketing, sales, and financial service organizations for the BMW brand of motor vehicles, including motorcycles, the MINI brand, and Rolls-Royce Motor Cars; Designworks, a strategic design consultancy based in California; a technology office in Silicon Valley, and various other operations throughout the country. BMW Manufacturing Co., LLC in South Carolina is the BMW Group global center of competence for BMW X models and manufactures the X3, X4, X5, X6 and X7 Sports Activity Vehicles. The BMW Group sales organization is represented in the U.S. through networks of 350 BMW passenger car and BMW Sports Activity Vehicle centers, 145 BMW motorcycle retailers, 105 MINI passenger car dealers, and 38 Rolls-Royce Motor Car dealers. BMW (US) Holding Corp., the BMW Group's sales headquarters for North America, is located in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey.

About Premier Truck Group

Premier Truck Group is an international medium-duty and heavy-duty commercial truck dealership group headquartered in Dallas, Texas. The company has locations throughout Texas, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Utah, Idaho, Kansas, Missouri, Oregon and Georgia in the United States and in Ontario, Canada, and offers a premium selection of new Freightliner, Western Star and Isuzu commercial vehicles, a large selection of previously owned commercial trucks and a full suite of maintenance and repair services with several of its locations open 24 hours every day, seven days per week. Premier Truck Group also offers a wide selection of retail parts and accessories. For more information, visit https://www.premiertruck.com/.

