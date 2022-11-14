COSMETIC EXECUTIVE WOMEN (CEW) HONORS THE YEAR'S BEST IN BEAUTY

29th Annual Beauty Creators Awards Announces 2022's Most Innovative and Creative Beauty Products

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cosmetic Executive Women (CEW) announced the winners of the 29th Annual Beauty Creators Awards at a networking event and awards luncheon on November 11, 2022. One of the industry's most esteemed beauty awards programs, the event honored the year's best and most innovative products across 33 categories from more than 1,000 entries, chosen by an esteemed group of the industry's most influential experts - CEW members, ambassadors, brand executives, and VIPs.

CEW Beauty Creators Award 2022 (PRNewswire)

"Our annual Beauty Creators Awards, now their 29th year, underscore CEW's mission by celebrating beauty brands, innovative products and the people behind them," said Carlotta Jacobson, CEW President. "It's particularly exciting to be able to honor the winners in person – for the first-time since 2019."

The awards ceremony was hosted by Hena Doba, Anchor/Breaking News Correspondent for Cheddar News, and featured exciting special guest presenters, such as Olivia Lux, star of RuPaul's Drag Race Season 13, who presented the makeup category. Attendees were also honored with this year's coveted gift bag, packed with more than 40 finalists' products, valued at over $500.

The 2022 Beauty Creators Awards winners included:

Anti-Aging

Drunk Elephant C-Firma™ Fresh Day Serum

Bath and Body

Olay Firming Body Lotion with Collagen

CBD Beauty

SAINT JANE BEAUTY Sacred Sleep Overnight Repair

Cleanser and Scrub

Beekman 1802 Milk Wash

Eye Product

Bobbi Brown Cosmetics Long-Wear Cream Shadow Stick

Eye Treatment

L'Oréal Paris Revitalift Derm Intensives 2.5% Pure Hyaluronic Acid + Caffeine Eye Serum

Face Masks

Kiehl's Since 1851 Ultra Facial Overnight Hydrating Face Mask with 10.5% Squalane

Face Product

NARS Cosmetics Light Reflecting Foundation

Hair Coloring

Color Wow Root Cover Up

Hair Shampoo/Hair Conditioner - TIE

Briogeo Hair Care Don't Despair, Repair!™ MegaStrength + rice water protein + moisture strengthening treatment AND OUAI Haircare Detox Shampoo

Hair Style/Hair Care

Olaplex No. 9 Bond Protector Nourishing Hair Serum

Hair Tools

Dyson Flyaway attachment

Iconic Beauty Award

La Mer The Moisturizing Soft Cream

Indie Brand

Summer Fridays

Indie Skincare

Glow Recipe Strawberry Smooth BHA + AHA Salicylic Serum™

Lip Product

MAC Cosmetics Glow Play Lip Balm

Lip Treatment

Biologique Recherche Liftkiss

Makeup Tools

e.l.f. cosmetics Putty Primer Brush and Applicator

Men's Grooming

SheaMoisture Men Smoothing Shave Butter

Men's Scent - TIE

Burberry Hero AND Hermès H24 Eau de toilette

Moisturizer (Face)

SK-II SKINPOWER Airy Milky Lotion

Nail Product

essie hard to resist nail strengthener

Personal Care

Dove Ultimate Antiperspirant

Sexual Wellness

The Honey Pot Company Soothing Vulva Wash

Skincare Tools

FaceGym FaceShot

Sun Product - TIE

NEUTROGENA® Ultra Sheer Face Serum SPF 60+

AND Supergoop! (Re)setting Refreshing Mist SPF 40

Wellness products, Aromatherapy, and Beauty Wellness Supplements

Dr Teal's Sleep Spray with Melatonin & Essential Oils

Women's Scent

Billie Eilish Eilish

Sustainability Excellence

Upcircle Beauty

Supplier Award / Ingredients & Formulation

Symrise SymHair® Thermo

Launch of the year

Olay Regenerist, Vitamin C + Peptide 24 Hydrating Moisturizer

Retailer of the year

Amazon

Influencer of the year

Mariale Marrero

Innovation partners include: Firmenich, CVS Pharmacy, Financo|Raymond James, Amazon Premium Beauty, QVC, Creators Corner, NielsenIQ, New York Society of Cosmetic Chemists, Snap Inc., Johnson & Johnson Consumer Health, Dyson, INKBOX, BODYMARK, Drunk Elephant, P&G Beauty, Glow Recipe, Advent International, L'Oréal Paris, Dove, and Beekman 1802.

Event partners include: RPG, PIMS, Badger Agency, Beauty Inc, Cheddar News, Consultancy Media, Fairchild Media Group, Suite-K, Kaplow Communications, The NPD Group, Cosmoprof N.A., and Spa Chicks on the Go.

CEW is an international organization of 9,000+ diverse individuals setting trends in the beauty industry from leading brands, indies, retailers, fragrance houses, media outlets, and suppliers. Our mission is to inform and connect the beauty industry through continuous career development, including industry leader talks, access to exclusive industry data, ways to network, and inspiring stories of success. For more information, please visit CEW.org.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cosmetic Executive Women