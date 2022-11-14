Pelvic Rehabilitation Medicine is Now In-Network with Blue Cross Blue Shield

Access to care expands for pelvic pain and endometriosis sufferers

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pelvic Rehabilitation Medicine (PRM), the premier physician practice focused on treating persistent pelvic pain through outpatient settings across the country, is proud to announce that it is now in-network with Blue Cross Blue Shield (BCBS) in Florida, Texas, Illinois, Michigan, and Georgia. As the first integrative pelvic pain solution to be available in-network, PRM is thrilled to significantly expand access to care for men and women suffering from chronic pelvic pain – a health crisis that affects 15% of women and 10% of men.

"We want to help as many people suffering from pelvic pain as possible. Therefore, increasing access to diagnosis and treatment is at the core of our mission," shared Dr. Allyson Shrikhande, Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer, Pelvic Rehabilitation Medicine. "In the past, pelvic pain issues haven't typically been covered by insurance, and those inflicted were left to suffer in silence."

Affecting more than 50 million Americans, persistent pelvic pain is often overlooked, untreated, and misdiagnosed. An estimated 1 in 10 women suffer from endometriosis , an inflammatory disease which can cause chronic pelvic pain and infertility. Historically high treatment costs have served as a burden and barrier for sufferers seeking treatment. By expanding access to affordable care to those in-network with BCBS, PRM is able to reach approximately 50-60% of commercially insured patients in the aforementioned states.

The first of its kind in the U.S., PRM is breaking new ground with its outpatient, nonoperative and minimally-invasive, ultrasound-guided approach to pelvic pain treatment, which has proven to help decrease pain and restore function for both women and men. PRM's innovative approach combines traditional medicine with a functional and restorative approach to healing pelvic pain.

With 13 locations across eight states and plans to open five new U.S. locations in the next 12 months, PRM's reach is wide and only expanding, bringing life-changing care to more and more patients across the nation. For more information, visit www.pelvicrehabilitation.com .

About Pelvic Rehabilitation Medicine:

Pelvic Rehabilitation Medicine (PRM) is a premier, multi-disciplinary physician practice focused on treating persistent pelvic pain related symptoms and conditions for women and men through outpatient settings across the country. PRM's innovative multidisciplinary approach, the first of its kind, combines a unique non-operative, minimally invasive treatment protocol with integrative modalities. PRM is leading the industry in creating the nation's first integrated, whole body philosophy in diagnosing and treating pelvic pain, a health crisis that affects 15% of women and 10% of men. Filling a gap in healthcare, PRM individualizes functional plans to help patients achieve a pain-free existence while decreasing the need for invasive surgery, hormonal treatment, and opioids to resolve pelvic pain symptoms. Led by renowned MD physiatrist Allyson Shrikhande, Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer and Co-Founder and CEO, Gautam Shrikhande, PRM launched in 2017 and has since expanded into 13 markets across eight states throughout the U.S. Visit www.pelvicrehabilitation.com for more information.

