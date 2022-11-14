Peraton Recognized for Excellence in Veteran Employment

Awarded the HIRE Vets Gold Medallion by the U.S. Department of Labor

RESTON, Va., Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Peraton has been recognized as a leading employer of military veterans by three distinguished organizations, embodying its values to honor those who serve by being the employer of choice for veterans, their families, and military supporters.

Peraton has been awarded the HIRE Vets Gold Medallion by the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) for the second year in a row. The Honoring Investments in Recruiting and Employing American Military Veterans Act (HIRE Vets Act) Medallion Program is the only federal award program that recognizes employers who successfully recruit, hire, and retain veterans. According to DOL, the medallion award is "earned by businesses that demonstrate unparalleled commitment to attracting, hiring and retaining veterans."

Peraton has also been designated as a 2022-2023 Military Friendly® Employer by VIQTORY for the second year in a row. For nearly 20 years, the standard that measures an organization's commitment, effort, and success in creating sustainable and meaningful benefits for the military community has been this annual list.

The company has been ranked as one of Military Times' Best for Vets: Employers for the third year in a row. Military Times' list is the most comprehensive annual ranking of the country's best employers that recruit, retain, and support current and former service members, military spouses, and military caregivers.

Lastly, the company ranked on the Top 25 Veteran Employers list by Military.com. Awarded companies have a workforce made up of 10-47% veterans.

"We are honored to be recognized by Military Times, the U.S. Department of Labor, and VIQTORY for our efforts supporting, hiring, and retaining military veterans and military families," said Laila Salguero, chief diversity, equity, and inclusion officer. "Receiving this recognition signifies how deeply Peraton's commitment to veterans is embodied in the culture."

Last year, Peraton launched the VALOR ERG, dedicated to creating an inclusive workforce and advancing Peraton's culture to attract, promote, and foster the development of a diverse veteran workforce. VALOR's executive sponsor is Mara Motherway, senior vice president, government and customer relations and a retired U.S. naval officer.

"At Peraton, we understand the value of our veterans, their mission mindset, their expertise, and their commitment to serving a cause greater than themselves." said Mara Motherway. "Unleashing their impact as industry experts supporting our government customers requires us to ensure the same sense of community and fellowship that existed in service is available to them. We foster this as a part of our culture, further emphasized by our VALOR ERG."

This year, the Peraton partnered with the America's Warrior Partnership to offer Corporate Veteran Initiative (CVI) to employees. AWP connects veteran employees to resources, educates them about available benefits and opportunities, and advocates on their behalf to secure benefits they have earned.

Peraton is also:

