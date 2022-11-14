SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Leidos Holdings Inc. - LDOS

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Leidos Holdings Inc. ("Leidos" or the "Company") (NYSE: LDOS). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Leidos and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On November 1, 2022, Leidos disclosed in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that it had received a grand jury subpoena in September 2022 related to the criminal investigation by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of California in conjunction with the U.S. Department of Justice's Fraud Division. The subpoena requested documents relating to the Company's internal investigation, previously disclosed in Leidos's annual report filed on February 15, 2022. Leidos initiated the investigation related to activities by some employees, third-party representatives, and subcontractors to determine whether certain conduct may have violated the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.

