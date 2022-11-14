Skyline Exhibits Launches Updated Brand and Positioning

Leading provider of custom modular exhibits unveils significant updates with a new visual brand and a strong focus on the customer experience

EAGAN, Minn., Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Skyline Exhibits, a trade show exhibiting company, is proud to announce the launch of a refreshed brand to reflect its commitment to being a leading provider of high-impact custom modular exhibits.

Skyline Exhibits is happy to announce the launch of a refreshed brand and new corporate website.

"Over the past year, we have been on the path of transformation to better respond to our customers' needs," said Anthony Floreano, Skyline CEO. "Our customers are returning to a busy show calendar and want exhibits that amplify their brands while stretching their marketing dollars."

REFRESHING AN ESTABLISHED BRAND

Based on primary research, including stakeholder and customer interviews, Skyline's refined brand positioning focuses on how the Company partners with brands to create high-impact exhibits and experiences.

"What makes Skyline different is our designers' capabilities to leverage our modular components to help marketers achieve their goals," said Floreano. "We are more than the sum of the parts. We start by understanding the client's desired outcome and formulate a plan to achieve it. We then execute their vision through brand-elevating designs built on our proprietary modular exhibit system that is engineered to optimize their investment."

Skyline's Chief Marketing Officer, Wendy Gibson, led the brand refresh. "We listened to our customers and understood the specific needs that they are facing. Skyline has been known for its high-quality engineered products and client service for years, but we are so much more than that," said Gibson.

"What we have done with this brand refresh is articulate what our customers have known for a long time – we partner with them to create high-impact custom modular exhibits. We help them reduce their total cost of ownership through exhibits that can be refreshed and reconfigured, and we manage the details – so they can sleep at night," added Gibson.

The refreshed brand is showcased on Skyline's website, where a brand video and infographic provide an additional look at the company's positioning.

The key changes to Skyline's visual identity include an updated logo, which has been simplified and thinned, resulting in increased accessibility and legibility on small screens while retaining the visual equity of the previous logo. The new complimentary color palette evokes the dynamic energy of the trade show floor by using blue and orange to signify trust, openness, friendliness, and vitality. Skyline also developed a new iconography library.

"With the unveiling of our refreshed brand and new website, we're showing the world that there is a new Skyline in town," said Gibson. "As we continue to focus on building a great customer experience, this signifies that trade shows are back, and we stand ready to help."

CUSTOMER-FOCUSED GROWTH

Floreano took the helm in 2021, initiating transformative changes that guided Skyline's post-pandemic recovery and shaped its evolution as a global leader in modular exhibits. Earlier this fall, Skyline returned to its pre-pandemic revenue levels. The company has made significant investments in new production equipment, and in August, it acquired one of its premiere dealers and launched BrandSync, a live events agency.

"Our mission and core values govern every decision we make," said Floreano. "We came together as a team to articulate what's important to us through our core values. It was one of the most rewarding processes and will keep us focused on the customer experience as we grow."

"Our clients are ready to make an impact on the show floor, and we are here to help them as a trusted partner in creating brand-elevating custom exhibit experiences that achieve results," added Floreano.

About Skyline Exhibits

Working with brands of all sizes, Skyline Exhibits is a trade show exhibit builder that creates award-winning trade show experiences through modular structures, high-impact graphics, custom fabrication, and comprehensive services. With a strong focus on excellence, Skyline makes great design accessible to everyone. To learn more, visit skyline.com.

