Borr Drilling Limited - Invitation to webcast and conference call Q3 2022 results

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE and OSE: BORR) plans to release its financial results for the third quarter 2022 on Thursday, November 17, 2022.

A conference call and webcast is scheduled for 15:00 CET (9:00 AM New York Time) and participants are encouraged to dial in 10 minutes before the start of the call. The earnings report and presentation will be available from the Investor Relations section on www.borrdrilling.com.

In order to listen to the presentation, you may do one of the following:

a) Webcast

To access the webcast, please go to the following link:

b) Conference Call

Please use the ths link to register for the conference call, https://register.vevent.com/register/BIabf07ef5a1c845039e0776ddc4fae163. Participants will then receive dial-in details on screen and via email and can then choose to dial in with their unique pin or selct "Call me" and porvide telephone details for the system to link them automatically.

Replay stream:

When the call is complete, participants can stream the replay of the call by clicking this link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/s2se2v8c

CONTACT:

Questions should be directed to: Magnus Vaaler, CFO, +44 1224 289208

