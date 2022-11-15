Ivalua Receives ISO 27001 Certification for its Management System Supporting the Commercial Cloud

REDWOOD, Calif., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ivalua, a global leader in spend management , today announced that it has received the ISO 27001 certification for its Information Security Management System (ISMS) supporting the commercial cloud service. ISO 27001 is one of the most widely recognized and internationally accepted information security standards. It identifies requirements for a comprehensive ISMS, and defines how organizations should manage and handle information in a secure manner, including appropriate security controls.

With the ISO 27001 certification, multinational businesses can utilize Ivalua's service offering trusting that the company has implemented the necessary best practice compliance framework that assesses an organization's information security, its resilience to cyber-attacks and technology-based risks, and the protection of the integrity, confidentiality, and availability of its data.

Ivalua was assessed by Schellman, which is one of the few US firms accredited by ANAB and UKAS accreditation bodies to perform certification assessments against ISO 27001.

"We are delighted to receive the ISO 27001 certification which, along with our existing SOC 1 and SOC 2 attestation reports, demonstrate that Ivalua is committed to continuing to build trust through third-party security assurances. This further validates the security of our platform in accordance with international standards of excellence," said Amit Maloo, Ivalua's Chief Information Security Officer. "I would like to thank and congratulate all our colleagues who helped us achieve this important milestone".

Ivalua is the Spend Management technology vendor of choice for many of the world's most security-conscious enterprises, including dozens of customers in the defense, government, and financial service industries.

About Ivalua

Ivalua is a leading provider of cloud-based Spend Management software. Our complete, unified platform empowers businesses to effectively manage all categories of spend and all suppliers, increasing profitability, improving ESG performance, lowering risk and improving employee productivity. We are trusted by hundreds of the world's most admired brands and recognized as a leader by Gartner and other analysts. Learn more at www.ivalua.com . Follow us at @Ivalua .

