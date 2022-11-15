National Spine Health Foundation Issues Holiday Safety Guide

From holiday travel to home decoration, these tips will keep the whole family safe this season.

RESTON, Va., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As Americans head into the holiday season, the hustle and bustle of decorating, traveling, and general merriment may lead to an increase in spinal injuries. To help, the National Spine Health Foundation (NSHF) today released a new Holiday Safety Guide to help individuals avoid undue strain on their back or neck.

"Some of our most cherished holiday traditions, such as hanging lights and traveling to visit loved ones, can unintentionally cause back or neck injuries," said Dr. Rita Roy, CEO of the National Spine Health Foundation. "This guide will help the whole family safely navigate celebrations and reduce the risk of unintended pain or injury through the new year."

The downloadable Holiday Safety Guide provides valuable tips that can have a positive impact on Americans' spinal health and overall well-being:

Recruit a decorating buddy. Ask a friend or loved one to help you carry decorations and spot you on a ladder to keep the holidays injury-free. Create a gift wrapping station. Instead of sitting on the floor to wrap presents, set up a station with a supportive chair and all your supplies within arm's reach. Shop with your spine in mind. Avoid carrying heavy shopping bags and wear supportive shoes if you'll be standing or walking for long periods of time. Online shoppers should maintain an ergonomic position while sitting to prevent text neck. Keep your plate colorful. If you're enjoying a traditional American feast of mashed potatoes and pies, also include bone-healthy options such as figs, pomegranates, and dark leafy greens. Book the aisle seat. If you're traveling by plane, train, or bus, book the aisle seat so it's easier to get up and stretch your back. Bringing along a lumbar support pillow will also help keep your journey pain-free.

To learn more, access the National Spine Health Foundation's Holiday Safety Guide here: https://spinehealth.org/5-holiday-safety-tips/

