Nexperia Awards Digi-Key Electronics 2021 E-Tailer of the Year

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Digi-Key Electronics, which offers the world's largest selection of electronic components in stock for immediate shipment, has received the 2021 E-Tailer of the Year award from Nexperia, one of the leading experts in the high-volume production of essential semiconductors.

Digi-Key received the 2021 E-Tailer of the Year award from Nexperia. (PRNewswire)

"On behalf of the entire Digi-Key team, we thank Nexperia for this tremendous honor," said David Stein, vice president of global supplier management at Digi-Key. "It's particularly rewarding to be recognized by Nexperia during these unprecedented times. This achievement is a demonstration of our outstanding global partnership, along with all the hard work by our team members across the globe. We look forward to much continued success."

"On behalf of Nexperia, we are thrilled to award Digi-Key the global e-Tailer of the year award," said Conrad Rodriguez, vice president of sales and marketing at Nexperia Americas. "With a longstanding partnership, Digi-Key continues to be a key in our success story globally. In 2021 they achieved a record-breaking year in sales. From all of us at Nexperia, thank you, and here's to many more years of success together."

For more information, or to order from Digi-Key's full line of Nexperia products, please visit the Digi-Key website.

About Nexperia

Nexperia is a leading expert in the high-volume production of essential semiconductors, components that are required by every electronic design in the world. The company's extensive portfolio includes diodes, bipolar transistors, ESD protection devices, MOSFETs, GaN FETs and analog & logic ICs. Headquartered in Nijmegen, the Netherlands, Nexperia annually ships more than 100 billion products, meeting the stringent standards set by the automotive industry. These products are recognized as benchmarks in efficiency – in process, size, power and performance — with industry-leading small packages that save valuable energy and space.

With decades of experience in supplying to the world's leading companies, Nexperia has over 14,000 employees across Asia, Europe and the US. Nexperia, a subsidiary of Wingtech Technology Co., Ltd. (600745.SS), has an extensive IP portfolio and is certified to IATF 16949, ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and ISO 45001.

About Digi-Key Electronics

Digi-Key Electronics, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is recognized as both the leader and continuous innovator in the high service distribution of electronic components and automation products worldwide. As the original pioneer in this space, Digi-Key provides more than 13.4 million components from over 2,300 quality name-brand manufacturers with an industry-leading breadth and depth of product in stock and available for immediate shipment. Beyond the products that drive technology innovation, Digi-Key also supports design engineers and procurement professionals with a wealth of digital solutions and tools to make their jobs more efficient. Additional information can be found at digikey.com and on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Editorial Contact

Megan Derkey

Bellmont Partners

+1 612-255-1115

digikey@bellmontpartners.com

Digi-Key Electronics (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Digi-Key Electronics