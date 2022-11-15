Royal House Partners Names Doug Hart Chief Executive Officer

DALLAS, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Royal House Partners ("RHP") a leading provider of residential HVAC, plumbing and electrical services announces the appointment of Doug Hart as Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Hart is a senior executive with significant experience scaling and leading home services businesses, most recently at Terminix International, where he served as Vice President, International. In that position, he led the entire non-USA business of Terminix that spanned Canada, Latin America, and Europe. Prior to Terminix, Mr. Hart was Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Reliance Home Comfort, a large Canadian home services company. There he authored the company's five-year strategic plan and increased sales and revenues in the residential and commercial markets. Hart also held several operational leadership roles at Reliance, including General Manager of Greater Toronto and Vice President of Western Canada, leading five hundred employees across fourteen branches. Mr. Hart holds a BCom from Memorial University of Newfoundland and an MBA from Dalhousie University in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

RHP was founded in 2021 by CPS Capital, a Toronto-based investment firm, and 1801 Holdings, a Dallas-based group of seasoned home services professionals. RHP was formed with the acquisition of eight well-established HVAC brands in the Southern US. Since inception the family of Royal House Partners brands has grown with the addition of seven additional HVAC and plumbing companies. We continue to explore opportunities to incorporate high-quality businesses into our network across the United States.

Commenting on his new position, Doug Hart said, "I am beyond excited to be back in the industry I love and have the opportunity to work with such an incredible team. RHP has already built something special, and I am honored to continue building toward a world class organization that puts our customers and team members first."

Jason Fenn, Partner at CPS Capital said "We are thrilled to have Doug join the RHP team. Doug is an incredible leader and team builder with a proven track record. We believe Doug's extensive background in HVAC and broader Home Services will allow him to execute our vision of building a leading provider of HVAC and plumbing services to the residential market."

For more information about RHP, visit https://www.royalhousepartners.com/home

For more information about CPS Capital, visit https://cpscapital.com/

