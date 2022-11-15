Texas Health Action to 'Rock the Ribbon' and offer free HIV testing on World AIDS Day

Kind Clinic to offer free walk-in testing in Austin, Dallas and San Antonio

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas Health Action—a community-informed nonprofit that provides access to quality health services in a safe and supportive environment—will provide free HIV testing beginning on World AIDS Day, December 1, 2022, at Kind Clinic locations in Austin, Dallas and San Antonio. Texas Health Action's HIV initiative, "Rock the Ribbon," is meant to raise awareness of HIV through free walk-in testing and community engagement. Anyone is eligible for free testing, regardless of immigration status or ability to pay. No appointment is required.

"While the red ribbon is the universal symbol of awareness and support for people living with HIV, Texas Health Action's 'Rock the Ribbon' empowers Texans to know their HIV status," Christopher Hamilton, CEO of Texas Health Action, said. "Knowing your HIV status is the first step in taking control of your sexual health. We are proud to provide our health services without stigma or judgment and to people regardless of HIV status."

In addition to HIV testing, Kind Clinic offers HIV care, access to the HIV prevention medication PrEP (pre-exposure prophylaxis) and PEP (post-exposure prophylaxis). People who are living with HIV and have an undetectable viral load are not able to sexually transmit the virus, which is known as Undetectable = Untransmittable or U=U.

Individuals who already know their status and would like to get on PrEP or PEP can "Rock the Ribbon" and receive free testing as well at the following locations and times without an appointment:

Kind Clinic Austin – Koenig

101 West Koenig Lane, Suite 100

Austin, TX 78751

Austin's Kind Clinic on Koenig Lane will offer 24 hours of free HIV testing from 9 p.m. on December 1 to 9 p.m. on December 2.

Kind Clinic Dallas – Oak Lawn (Inside Walgreens)

3802 Cedar Springs Road

Dallas, TX 75219

Kind Clinic Dallas, inside Walgreens on Cedar Springs Road, will offer free HIV testing on Friday, December 2, from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

San Antonio – Isom

730 Isom Road

San Antonio, TX 78216

Kind Clinic San Antonio on Isom Road will offer free HIV testing on Friday, December 2, from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS), while gay and bisexual men made up 70% of new HIV diagnoses across Texas in 2018, Black and Hispanic men accounted for most of these new diagnoses. Additionally, 51% of women who received a new HIV diagnosis in 2018 included Black women.

"While people of color are disproportionately impacted by HIV and are more likely to face significant healthcare barriers such as cultural expectations and financial constraints, anyone can get HIV," Dr. Sandra Guerra, chief medical officer of Texas Health Action, said. "We are committed to eliminating these barriers so that all Texans regardless of their race, ethnicity, sexual orientation or employment status, can receive preventative care."

Texas Health Action also provides access to HIV prevention and care to any Texas resident 18 years and older through TeleKind, a tele-sexual health service with the same stigma and judgment free service offered at Kind Clinic.

Virtual appointments are made possible through secure, two-way video with a health care provider specializing in each of the services offered through TeleKind. Patients are also assigned a personal care navigator to help guide them through the appointment process, care plans, and prescription ordering, to help ensure medications are at little to no cost to the patient, with direct-to-patient prescription delivery. All clinical care services and labs are free. For more information about Texas Health Action and its programs, visit texashealthaction.org.

About Texas Health Action

Texas Health Action (THA) is a community informed 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to providing access to culturally affirming, quality health services in a safe and supportive environment with an expertise in serving LGBTQIA+ people and people impacted by HIV. Since 2015, Texas Health Action has provided health services without stigma or judgment and has empowered the community through outreach and education. Texas Health Action operates Kind Clinic, which provides sexual health services through locations across Central Texas; TeleKind, which provides sexual health services via virtual visits and at-home testing; and Waterloo Counseling Center, which provides behavioral health services in Austin. Texas Health Action is led by CEO Christopher Hamilton. For more information about Texas Health Action and its programs, please visit www.TexasHealthAction.org.

