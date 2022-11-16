BenBella Books to release "High-Velocity Digital Marketing: Silicon Valley Secrets to Create Breakthrough Revenue in Record Time" by Steven Mark Kahan

DALLAS, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 6, BenBella Books will release High-Velocity Digital Marketing, a guide for Business-to-Business (B2B) buyers to quickly accelerate revenue growth. The premise: gathering information online is now the hallmark of the buying process; 67% of buyers no longer prefer to interact with sales representatives when making purchasing decisions. Getting found online is the key to getting buyers to purchase—fast.
During his 30+ year career, Steven Mark Kahan has developed a digital marketing blueprint that has helped startup companies to quickly increase revenue in brutally competitive markets and resulted in more than $4.5 billion in shareholder value. Kahan's methods are centered in how to grow a business by using tactics proven to engage buyers. Marketing online is no longer one of the ways to market, it is THE way to market.
In High-Velocity Digital Marketing Kahan lays out how to:
- Set in motion a modern marketing strategy to dramatically increase revenue growth in record time.
- Create content that resonates with ideal target customers
- Create digital demand generation campaigns to deliver more leads, sales pipeline, and revenue
- Improve websites to convert at least 5 percent of traffic to leads
- Drive more website visitors without high-cost advertising
- Leverage PR so it contributes to revenue growth
- Synchronize sales and marketing teams to close prospects faster and at a higher rate
Book Details:
Title: High-Velocity Digital Marketing
Subtitle: Silicon Valley Secrets to Create Breakthrough Revenue in Record Time
Author: Steven Mark Kahan
Publisher: Matt Holt Books, an imprint of BenBella Books, Inc. Distributed by Penguin Random House
Publication Date: December 6, 2022
ISBN: 9781637742167 eBook ISBN: 9781637742174
Price: $ 27 US
Format: Hardcover Page Count: 256
Available:
Amazon
Barnes & Noble
Books-A-Million
Indiebound
Bookshop
!ndigo [for international orders]
Penguin Random House
Author
STEVEN MARK KAHAN has been instrumental in the growth of seven startup companies from early stage to going public or being sold, resulting in more than $4.5 billion in shareholder value. His marketing strategies have enabled leading companies to accelerate revenue, increase market share, and consistently deliver superior returns for shareholders.
Contact:
Mallory Hyde, BenBella Books, Inc. mallory@benbellabooks.com
Liana Hawes, Lumina Communications liana@luminapr.com
