BillingPlatform Recognized for 3rd Consecutive Year as One of the Fastest-Growing Companies in North America on the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Market leader attributes 243% revenue growth to innovative platform that further enhances revenue management and monetization, enterprise customer growth and international market expansion

DENVER, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BillingPlatform, the enterprise monetization platform for today's innovative business models, today announced it was listed for the third consecutive year on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech and energy tech companies in North America. BillingPlatform grew 243% over the last three years.

http://www.billingplatform.com/ (PRNewswire)

BillingPlatform's CEO, Dennis Wall, credits platform innovations, large enterprise customer wins and international market expansion for the company's 243% revenue growth. He said, "We're incredibly proud to be recognized by Deloitte as a Fast-Growing company for the third straight year. Our team works tirelessly to bring the best revenue management and monetization capabilities to our customers, and as a result of increased demand, we've also significantly expanded our operations into Europe and Asia to better support our global base of enterprise customers."

With recent wins with Tipalti, Emburse, Vantage Towers, InComm Payments and other major customers, BillingPlatform is the only enterprise billing and revenue management solution on the market that enables enterprises to monetize any type of product offering, from simple subscriptions to sophisticated usage-based pricing models and everything in between. BillingPlatform provides full lifecycle support of the quote-to-cash process – all on a secure, next-generation cloud platform. The unparalleled flexibility of the platform puts enterprises in control of how they differentiate in the market, maximize profitability, reduce operational costs and improve the customer experience.

"As the past year has shown us, innovation in important areas such as life sciences is critical to addressing infectious disease and other global health issues," said Paul Silverglate, vice chair, Deloitte LLP and U.S. technology sector leader. "In addition, technology must keep pace with ever-changing consumer and corporate demands for faster, safer and more efficient solutions to new societal challenges. Each year I am in awe of the immense talent the Technology Fast 500 rankings reveal, confirming the winners' relentless pursuit of creativity and their ability to solve real-world problems that benefit us all."

"This year's Technology Fast 500 list is a true reflection of some of today's most determined and inspiring pioneers who have prospered by anticipating what's next, understanding what's needed to succeed and driving creativity forward," said Christie Simons, partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP and industry leader for technology, media and telecommunications within Deloitte's audit and assurance practice. "Representing all facets of technology, the winners have shown they not only have the vision but can also expertly manage their companies through rapid growth. We congratulate each winner on their impressive achievements."

BillingPlatform was previously recognized as a Deloitte Fast 500 company, ranking No. 381 in 2021 and No. 197 in 2020. In addition, BillingPlatform was recently named a Leader by IDC in its 2022 MarketScape for Enterprise-focused Subscription and Usage Management Applications as well as named to Constellation Research's Smart Services Digital Monetization ShortList™ for 2022 and positioned as an Automated Revenue Management Market Leader by MGI Research based on an independent analysis of its product, management, strategy, finances and channels. The company was also listed No. 2,396 on the 2022 Inc. 5000, recognized as a silver award winner in the Best in Biz Awards Enterprise Product of the Year – Financial Software category and named a winner in the 2021 Colorado Companies to Watch list.

About the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Now in its 28th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2018 to 2021.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000 and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About Deloitte

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the "Deloitte" name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

About BillingPlatform, Corp.

BillingPlatform's enterprise monetization platform gives innovative companies the freedom to effectively monetize products and services that result in growth and competitive differentiation. Our industry-leading, cloud-based platform adapts to every unique business model and pricing structure. With global customers across multiple industries, including communications, transportation, manufacturing, banking, technology, energy, media and software, BillingPlatform processes billions of transactions and dollars every year, enabling enterprises to grow revenue, reduce costs and improve overall customer experience. To learn more, visit billingplatform.com.

Press Contact:

Abigail Souza

BillingPlatform

billingplatform@threeringsinc.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BillingPlatform