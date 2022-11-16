Family Research Council's Tony Perkins' Statement on the Vote To Proceed to the 'Respect for Marriage' Act in the U.S. Senate

WASHINGTON, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Senate today voted to proceed to the so-called Respect for Marriage Act, clearing the 60-vote threshold for cloture by a vote of 62-37 and paving the way for a simple majority vote on final passage. Sens. Roy Blunt, Richard Burr, Shelley Capito, Susan Collins, Joni Ernst, Cynthia Lummis, Lisa Murkowski, Rob Portman, Mitt Romney, Dan Sullivan, Thom Tillis, Todd Young voted for the bill. Senate Democrats needed 10 Republicans to cross the aisle and vote to redefine marriage. A previous version of the bill passed the House in July; if it passes both chambers and is enacted by President Biden, it will further exacerbate already-existing attacks on religious liberty (by creating a private right of action); legislatively cement anti-family policies harmful to children; make faith-based adoption and foster-care agencies a greater target for frivolous litigation, curtailing or ending their ability to help children find homes; threaten the tax-exempt status of adoption and foster care agencies (and other vitally needed non-profit organizations, whether religious or secular) ; and tacitly vilified millions of Americans who believe in natural marriage by labeling that belief as "sex discrimination," tantamount to racism.

Family Research Council president Tony Perkins released the following statement after the "Respect for Marriage" Act passed cloture in the Senate:

"The U.S. Senate is making a mockery of marriage as it tramples on a foundational right – religious freedom of the individual. Whether by the Court or by the Congress truth cannot be altered. Regardless of the action of Congress, there are millions of Americans who will remain steadfast in their love for their fellow human being, by remaining committed to these truths: that marriage is ordained by God, and men and women are created in His image."

SOURCE Family Research Council