JobGet announces Dan Sapir as General Manager of Enterprise

BOSTON, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JobGet, the #1 mobile app for hourly workers, today announced that Dan Sapir has joined the company as General Manager of Enterprise.

Since announcing its Series B in June, JobGet has been busy hiring a superstar team to deliver on its vision of becoming the home of the hourly workforce. JobGet was born from the need to support an underserved population in growing their careers and financial well-being by connecting workers with nearby opportunities.

The most recent addition to the team is Dan Sapir, an industry expert with 15+ years of experience working at job sites like Indeed & SimplyHired. Most recently, Sapir was the General Manager of Global Business Strategy at Joveo, a leading programmatic agency working with clients including FedEx, Geico, Uber, and Randstad. He is one in a list of recent Executives hired by JobGet coming from brands such as ZipRecruiter, Indeed, LinkedIn & Headspace.

"JobGet is a trusted community and network of engaged workers that provides cost-effective hires for employers at scale," said Sapir. "I was able to experience the power of JobGet as a client before joining the team as they were a meaningful source across all of my clients. A great product paired with a strong values led culture meant that joining JobGet was an easy decision for me."

As General Manager of Enterprise, Sapir will be responsible for growing the Enterprise side of the JobGet marketplace, enabling employers to access an active community of job seekers. Over 100,000 employers, including California Pizza Kitchen, Wayfair, Showcase Cinemas, and Taco Bell, have access to the JobGet network. JobGet is unique as it connects large and small brands with high-intent & top-quality candidates instantly. Most employers who post a job with JobGet receive their first applicant within 6 minutes!

About JobGet

JobGet was founded in 2019 to empower America's hourly workforce. The company has helped millions of hourly workers get hired fast. JobGet has created a simple solution that allows hourly workers to connect with nearby opportunities with one tap and instantly create human connections and conversations with employers. To learn more about how JobGet is revolutionizing the hiring process and empowering the hourly workforce, visit www.jobget.com

