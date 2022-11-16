Lumentum Announces Upcoming Investor Events

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumentum Holdings Inc. ("Lumentum") today announced that company management is currently scheduled to participate in the following investor events:
Event:
Raymond James Technology Investors Conference
Date:
Tuesday, December 6, 2022
Webcast Link:
https://wsw.com/webcast/rj126/lite/1600678
Presentation Time:
11:30 a.m. Eastern Time
Event:
Nasdaq 47th Investor Conference, London
Date:
Tuesday, December 6, 2022
Webcast Link:
https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/6tdy2539
Presentation Time:
3:30 p.m. London Time/10:30 a.m. Eastern Time
Event:
Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference
Date:
Thursday, December 8, 2022
Webcast Link:
https://protect-us.mimecast.com/s/TOSEC0RyOXSmk2xLTwLolj?domain=cc.webcasts.com
Presentation Time:
2:30 p.m. Pacific Time/5:30 p.m. Eastern Time
Institutional investors interested in participating in these events should contact their representative at these firms.
About Lumentum
Lumentum (NASDAQ: LITE) is a market-leading designer and manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products enabling optical networking and laser applications worldwide. Lumentum optical components and subsystems are part of virtually every type of telecom, enterprise, and data center network. Lumentum lasers enable advanced manufacturing techniques and diverse applications including next-generation 3D sensing capabilities. Lumentum is headquartered in San Jose, California with R&D, manufacturing, and sales offices worldwide. For more information, visit www.lumentum.com and follow Lumentum on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.
Contacts:
Investors: Kathy Ta, 408-750-3853; investor.relations@lumentum.com
Media: Sean Ogarrio, 408-546-5405; media@lumentum.com
Category: Financial
View original content:
SOURCE Lumentum