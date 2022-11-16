Oscar Lambret Center in France Installs Second Accuray Radixact® System, the Hospital's Fifth Accuray Radiation Therapy Delivery System

Hospital Adds Accuray ClearRT™ Helical Fan-Beam kVCT Imaging and Synchrony® Technologies to Both Radixact Systems, Creating the Ultimate System for Personalized Cancer Care

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) announced today that the Oscar Lambret Center in Lille, France has installed its second Radixact® System and the hospital's fifth Accuray radiation therapy delivery system. The hospital has enhanced both Radixact Systems with the addition of the Accuray-only ClearRT™ Helical Fan-Beam kVCT Imaging and Synchrony® technologies, applications designed to improve treatment outcomes and versatility in the types of diseases that can be treated.

Accuray Incorporated (PRNewsFoto/Accuray Incorporated) (PRNewsFoto/Accuray Incorporated) (PRNewswire)

ClearRT integrated with Synchrony on the Radixact System provides the tools to increase the precision and accuracy of treatments and as a result, expands the type of external beam radiation therapy that can be delivered with one system. From extremely precise and accurate conventionally fractionated image-guided intensity-modulated radiation therapy (IG-IMRT) to ultra-hypofractionated stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) treatments, the care team has the flexibility to choose the modality that is most appropriate for each patient based on a range of factors including their medical condition and history, age and lifestyle.

"We value our long-standing relationship with the Oscar Lambret team and look forward to partnering with them for many years to come. I believe Accuray technologies support the hospital's patient-focused mission and will enable them to achieve the highest levels of cancer care while increasing the number of people within their community who can be helped on a daily basis," said Suzanne Winter, president and CEO of Accuray.

The Oscar Lambret Center is part of Unicancer, the only French hospital network dedicated 100% to cancer care, research and education. The hospital, in operation for more than 65 years, has pioneered the use of numerous diagnosis and treatment modalities to improve the care of their patients. The medical care team is a long-term user of Accuray technology, having treated their first patients with the Accuray CyberKnife® System in 2007. The team continued its legacy of innovation in 2013 when they treated the first patient in the world with the TomoHDA™ System.

"The Oscar Lambret Center is recognized for its scientific and technical expertise. We are dedicated to providing personalized, high-quality cancer care based on the latest research and most advanced treatment options, such as the Radixact System with ClearRT and Synchrony," said Xavier Mirabel, M.D., head of the radiation therapy department, Oscar Lambret Center. "The technologies offer many benefits including the ability to see tumors more clearly and target them more precisely by adapting to tumor or patient motion."

The Oscar Lambret team selected the Radixact System, the latest generation of the TomoTherapy® platform, with ClearRT and Synchrony to offer their patients even more precise radiation therapy treatments on a daily basis and improve the patient experience. The system provides an option for almost any tumor that would benefit from radiation therapy, including those that move, and will be the hospital's primary device for the treatment of cancer in the head and neck and pelvis.

Important Safety Information

For Important Safety Information please refer to https://www.accuray.com/safety-statement.

About Accuray

Accuray is committed to expanding the powerful potential of radiation therapy to improve as many lives as possible. We invent unique, market-changing solutions that are designed to deliver radiation treatments for even the most complex cases—while making commonly treatable cases even easier—to meet the full spectrum of patient needs. We are dedicated to continuous innovation in radiation therapy for oncology, neuro-radiosurgery, and beyond, as we partner with clinicians and administrators, empowering them to help patients get back to their lives, faster. Accuray is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, with facilities worldwide. To learn more, visit www.accuray.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements made in this press release that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements and are subject to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements in this press release relate, but are not limited, to clinical applications, clinical results, patient experiences and patient outcomes. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if any of the company's assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the company's ability to achieve widespread market acceptance of its products, including new product innovations and releases; the company's ability to develop new products or improve existing products to meet customers' needs; the company's ability to anticipate or keep pace with changes in the marketplace; and the direction of technological innovation and customer demands and such other risks identified under the heading "Risk Factors" in the company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on November 3, 2022, and as updated periodically with the company's other filings with the SEC.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made and are based on information available to the company at the time those statements are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events. The company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual performance or results, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information, except to the extent required by applicable securities laws. Accordingly, investors should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements.

Media Contact :

Beth Kaplan

Public Relations Director, Accuray

+1 (408) 789-4426

bkaplan@accuray.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Accuray Incorporated