Aptiv to Present at the Barclays Global Automotive and Mobility Tech Conference

Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 2:45 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago

DUBLIN, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV), a global technology company focused on making mobility safer, greener, and more connected, will present at the Barclays Global Automotive and Mobility Tech Conference, December 1 at 8:40 a.m. Eastern Time.

(PRNewsfoto/Aptiv PLC)
(PRNewsfoto/Aptiv PLC)(PRNewswire)

A simultaneous webcast will be available on the Aptiv Investor Relations website at ir.aptiv.com.

About Aptiv

Aptiv is a global technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions enabling a more sustainable future of mobility. Visit aptiv.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aptiv-to-present-at-the-barclays-global-automotive-and-mobility-tech-conference-301680418.html

SOURCE Aptiv PLC

