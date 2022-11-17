Athonet Recognized in 2022 Gartner® Market Guide for 4G and 5G Private Mobile Networks

Company included by Gartner as a Specialist PMN Vendor

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Athonet, a leader in private cellular network technology, today announced inclusion in the Gartner "Market Guide for 4G and 5G Private Mobile Networks" report as the one of 17 Representative Vendors and the only Specialist PMN Vendor for vEPC (mobile core).

Athonet is the only Specialist PMN Vendor for vEPC in the 2022 Gartner® Market Guide for 4G & 5G Private Mobile Networks

The Athonet 5G Core is the critical software forming the single point of connection, command and control between enterprise systems and applications and the radios and devices in the private cellular network. The Athonet mobile core connects all the components of a mobile network and is the intelligence behind private cellular networks.

"We've seen incredible interest and demand for private networks this year and are pleased with the inclusion in this Gartner report," said Gianluca Verin, CEO of Athonet. "Our more than 15 years of experience has helped us deliver private 4G and 5G networks across the globe in a range of industries for demanding customers that require high-quality and mission-critical communications."

During the past year, Athonet created the 5G Consortium bringing together vendors that make up a private network ecosystem and introduced 5G and CBRS starter kits. In addition, Athonet also announced BYORAN® (Bring Your Own RAN) program giving enterprises and service providers the freedom to supply their own devices.

Gartner notes in the report that "Enterprise customers are using PMNs to either complement or increasingly replace traditional land mobile radio (LMR) technologies, such as P25, TETRA, or as an addition or replacement for Wi-Fi."

With the forecasted increase in PMN, Athonet is well-positioned to meet the demand with its 5G Core and additional solutions.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner, Market Guide for 4G and 5G Private Mobile Networks, 27 July 2022, Sylvain Fabre, Peter Liu, Kosei Takiishi

About Athonet

Athonet is a leader in private cellular network technology delivering a mobile core to enterprises and communication service providers to connect applications, devices and radios. With more than 15 years of experience in delivering 4G/5G mobile core solutions to customers and partners in every region of the world, Athonet supports key industries where network control, mobility, security, performance, and cost are important for business outcomes. Find out more www.athonet.com.

