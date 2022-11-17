Expert.ai Recognizes Natural Language Apps That Encourage Positive Change

Winners announced for the global virtual hackathon "Turn Language into Action"

BOSTON, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Expert.ai announced today the winners of "Turn Language into Action: A Natural Language Hackathon for Good", which ran on the Devpost platform from September 8 to October 27, 2022. A qualified panel of judges selected six winners from a pool of more than 500 global participants.

Developers were challenged with creating an app that created positive change by embedding natural language processing, word meaning disambiguation and sentiment analysis leveraging expert.ai's 'smart from the start' Knowledge Models in three domains:

Hate speech detection ESG (environmental, social, governance) Emotional traits & sentiment analysis

"Turn Language into Action: a NL Hackathon for Good" Winners

($5,000) : PagePal – Help children with ASD better understand emotions in text . PagePal helps children with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) to better recognize emotions in books or other forms of storytelling. PagePal uses the expert.ai NL API to highlight and label emotional traits in text on the screen so that readers can follow the emotional elements throughout a story. First place. PagePal helps children with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) to better recognize emotions in books or other forms of storytelling. PagePal uses the expert.ai NL API to highlight and label emotional traits in text on the screen so that readers can follow the emotional elements throughout a story.

($2,500) : atlat – Analyze/Understand Human Rights Complaints . Atlat's Complaint Analyzer provides workers with an anonymous channel to submit human rights violations or other workplace concerns directly to the corporate social responsibility (CSR) team of the brands for which they work. Atlat uses the expert.ai API to analyze and classify complaints according to ESG risk areas, to understand the sentiment of the complaint and to identify any personally identifiable information (PII) so that the anonymity of the worker is preserved. Second place. Atlat's Complaint Analyzer provides workers with an anonymous channel to submit human rights violations or other workplace concerns directly to the corporate social responsibility (CSR) team of the brands for which they work. Atlat uses the expert.ai API to analyze and classify complaints according to ESG risk areas, to understand the sentiment of the complaint and to identify any personally identifiable information (PII) so that the anonymity of the worker is preserved.

($1,000) : MeMo – Metaverse moderator . MeMo ( Me taverse Mo derator) uses AI to create a safer metaverse. MeMo uses the expert.ai NL API to analyze contributed comments before it goes live to identify hate speech, the use of PII and overall sentiment as well as provide end users with information about the sentiment, emotional traits or content warnings in a metaverse story to protect them from inappropriate content. Third place. MeMo (taversederator) uses AI to create a safer metaverse. MeMo uses the expert.ai NL API to analyze contributed comments before it goes live to identify hate speech, the use of PII and overall sentiment as well as provide end users with information about the sentiment, emotional traits or content warnings in a metaverse story to protect them from inappropriate content.

st honorable mention ($500) for "Hate Speech" category: citizen5 – Decentralized open-source investigations into war crimes . Citizen5 is a secure tool for open-source digital investigations into war crimes designed to overcome disinformation and attempts to discredit investigations by promoting transparency in the investigative process. Citizen5 uses the expert.ai API to analyze articles, transcripts, interviews and other media to identify hate speech, detect and anonymize PII and to extract relations from text. honorable mentionfor "Hate Speech" category:. Citizen5 is a secure tool for open-source digital investigations into war crimes designed to overcome disinformation and attempts to discredit investigations by promoting transparency in the investigative process. Citizen5 uses the expert.ai API to analyze articles, transcripts, interviews and other media to identify hate speech, detect and anonymize PII and to extract relations from text.

nd honorable mention ($500) for "ESG" category: SustainaMeter –Raise transparency on companies' ESG actions . The SustainaMeter app provides insights to companies and the public to increase transparency about companies' attitudes towards ESG and to facilitate comparison within their industry and with public perception. It uses expert.ai to classify companies' LinkedIn posts into ESG categories and to assign sentiment scores for each post. honorable mentionfor "ESG" category:. The SustainaMeter app provides insights to companies and the public to increase transparency about companies' attitudes towards ESG and to facilitate comparison within their industry and with public perception. It uses expert.ai to classify companies' LinkedIn posts into ESG categories and to assign sentiment scores for each post.

nd honorable mention ($500) for "sentiment & emotions" category: News Report – A report card for your news reports. News Report helps readers know if a website or article is untrustworthy or generating negative emotions, such as fear and outrage. NewsReport uses expert.ai to find instances of hate speech and negative emotions to determine the density of these elements and calculate an easily interpretable "grade" for each website. honorable mentionfor "sentiment & emotions" category:. News Report helps readers know if a website or article is untrustworthy or generating negative emotions, such as fear and outrage. NewsReport uses expert.ai to find instances of hate speech and negative emotions to determine the density of these elements and calculate an easily interpretable "grade" for each website.

"We are impressed by the high caliber of submissions that showcase the variety of use cases where our AI-based NL capabilities can be a game changer for building innovative applications that leverage language data," said Keith C. Lincoln, chief marketing officer at expert.ai. "We want to congratulate the winning teams for truly turning language into action and stimulating new ways of thinking to solve enterprise data problems as well as making a positive impact on our society."

On November 17 at 11:00 am ET / 5:00 pm CET, expert.ai will present the winners and highlight their submissions during the company's next "NLP Stream" episode Turn Language into Action: Hackathon Winners Announcement!

Join us for the live streaming session on LinkedIn: https://lnkd.in/gNd6txd2

About expert.ai

Expert.ai is the premier artificial intelligence platform for language understanding. Its unique hybrid approach to NL combines symbolic human-like comprehension and machine learning to transform language-intensive processes into practical knowledge, providing the insight required to improve decision making throughout organizations. By offering a full range of on-premise, private and public cloud offerings, expert.ai augments business operations, accelerates and scales data science capabilities and simplifies AI adoption across a vast range of industries including Insurance, Banking & Finance, Publishing & Media, Defense & Intelligence, Life Science & Pharma, Oil Gas & Energy, and more. The expert.ai brand is owned by Expert System (EXSY:MIL), that has cemented itself at the forefront of natural language solutions, and serves global businesses such as AXA XL, Zurich Insurance Group, Generali, The Associated Press, Bloomberg INDG, BNP Paribas, Rabobank, Dow Jones, Gannett, and EBSCO.

For more information visit www.expert.ai and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

