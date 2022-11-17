Hurley Sponsors the TUDOR Nazaré Tow Surfing Challenge, Continues to Support the Big Wave Community

COSTA MESA, Calif., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hurley, the iconic action-sports brand, announces sponsorship of the World Surf League's 2022-2023 TUDOR Nazaré Tow Surfing Challenge. The competition will showcase the best of big wave surfing as world-class surfers pursue their quest to capture a ride on big wave surfing's Holy Grail of waves. The competition will take place at Praia de Norte in Nazaré, Portugal, home to some of the biggest waves in the world; and will showcase the best of big wave surfing in the tow-in discipline.

The competition will feature nine teams made up of two competitors, surfers and jet ski drivers, hoping to make surfing history. Team Hurley is pleased to present its own legendary big wave surfers including Kai Lenny of Hawaii; Nazaré local, Nic von Rupp; and New York icon, Will Skudin. Known for its spectacular waves, including the current Guinness World Record for largest wave ever surfed — a colossal eighty-six-footer — the 2023 TUDOR Nazaré Tow Challenge is sure to be a headline-making event, as contestants may even have a chance to shatter that record during the event. To capture the excitement, Hurley has commissioned local Portugal surf artist, Waves by Johny Viera, to paint the event poster, which will also be available across a limited Nazaré collection of merchandise.

"The Nazaré Challenge is an event where simply making a wave doesn't mean you're safe. It is survival the entire time. That being said, pressure makes diamonds and the best rides I've ever had out there have been in this event," explains Kai Lenny. ''Nazaré is the biggest wave in the world, the most consistent, the most dangerous, the most challenging wave. It's an honor to be in this event, it's an honor to surf with and against the best big wave surfers in the world. Let the show begin,'' adds Nic von Rupp.

"Nazaré turns into the Madison Square Garden of surfing when it wakes up. Thousands of people lining the cliffs and just the rawness of the waves, it's something you can't experience anywhere else in the World. I am looking forward to mixing it up with the crew this year. Stoked to have Hurley presenting the event this year too," says Will Skudin. "We are excited to engage with Hurley's core surf market and expand our global reach," says Ralph Gindi, COO and co-founder of Bluestar Alliance, parent company of Hurley. "As a venue for world record holders and some of the most exciting rides in recent memory, I can think of no better competition for our roster than the TUDOR Nazaré Tow Challenge."

For the next few months, the eyes of the whole surfing world will be glued to Nazaré, as the big waves could start crashing at any time from now through March 2023. When they do, and the competition begins, the event will be broadcast LIVE on Red Bull TV and WorldSurfLeague.com, WSL's YouTube channel, and on the free WSL app. Also, check local listings for coverage from the WSL's broadcast partners.

For more information, visit www.Hurley.com and WorldSurfLeague.com .

ABOUT HURLEY: Born from water in Huntington Beach, California, Hurley was founded in 1999 on the principle of empowering and fueling the voice of the next generation. Through the lens of inclusion, Hurley has partnered with the world's best musicians, surfers, skateboarders, and other artists, athletes and adventurers, growing into a global youth culture brand with roots sunk deep in beach lifestyle. Disruptive innovation is the hallmark of its unique blend of style and performance, as Hurley sets the global benchmark for performance both in and out of the water. The world of Hurley can be found on www.Hurley.com , and on Facebook, Twitter, TikTok and Instagram, where Hurley logs its journeys and adventures.

